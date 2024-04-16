Advertisement

The NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) space agency of the United States posted a new discovery of the celestial world a day ago on its Instagram account. NASA’s Wenn telescope, which is a powerful telescope situated a million kilometers away from the surface of Earth, captured images of baby stars.

NASA's Webb Telescope found similar chemical ingredients of margaritas and vinegar on a protostar. These ingredients were found in baby stars that have yet to form planets. The agency posted the images with a caption that says, “What do margaritas and vinegar have in common? They contain some of the same chemical ingredients that @NASAWebb found surrounding two baby stars that have yet to form planets. Although planets are not yet forming around those stars, the molecules detected there tell us they may get transported to potentially habitable worlds.”

Advertisement

Further in the post, the agency explained why this discovery is astonishing and gives a sign of a potential solar system. They wrote, “There are two servings in this discovery. This image shows the region near protostar IRAS 23385. Protostar IRAS 2A may be similar to the early stages of our own solar system. Chemicals identified around this protostar may also have been in the first stages of development of our solar system and later delivered to the primitive Earth.”

Advertisement

NASA also explained in the post about the dense state of the molecular cloud region. The space agency said in the post, “Image description: Image of a molecular cloud region. The orange cloud is dense and bright near the top and grows darker and wispier toward the bottom. One bright star with short diffraction spikes and several dimmer stars are visible.”

People's Reactions In The Comments:

People in the comments were amazed by this and shared their reactions in the reply section.

One user wrote, “Then we can consider another exoplanet on the way? Or maybe planets that would eventually lead to develop life due to the presence of these chemicals?”

Advertisement

Another one said, “Am I the only one that thinks the brightest dot (the star probably) looks like a pretty snowflake.”

A third user said, “ More proof we are made from the galaxy and are part of said galaxy.”