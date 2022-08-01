NASA Says Sun Becoming More Active; Warns Of Threat From Dangerous Solar Flares, CMEs

As the Sun approaches the culmination of its 11-year cycle, it is expected to become significantly more active, releasing more dangerous solar flares and CMEs. One of the most explosive phenomena in our solar system is a solar flare, and NASA just issued a warning that they are likely to occur more frequently as we get closer to the solar maximum in 2025.

NASA scientists believe that the Sun is undergoing Solar Cycle 25, which suggests that its activity will continue to rise until it reaches its highest points during the solar cycle. The 25th Solar Cycle began on the December 25, last year. The most recent NASA blog post included information about the solar flare.

The American space agency, said in its blog, "Solar events will continue to increase as we near solar maximum in 2025, and our lives and technology on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space."

Coronal mass ejections (CME) are being released by the frequent solar storms and are heading towards Earth. The CME causes geomagnetic storms on Earth, affecting all electrical infrastructure on the planet. Additionally, these storms have the ability to disrupt satellites and influence everything from power to the internet, according to NASA's blog.

"With more activity comes an increase in space weather events including solar flares and solar eruptions, which can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, as well as pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts," the space agency added.

Every 11 years, a new solar cycle begins

As a result of a recent solar flare, the space agency also released a video showing several CMEs. Take a look:

This video shows several CMEs soon after the last solar maximum.https://t.co/SWedOm7Uh9 pic.twitter.com/vf3MsSq0nz — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) July 30, 2022

It is worth mentioning here that a new solar cycle starts every 11 years and ends by dying down. A new solar cycle begins at this moment when the Sun's nature shifts from relatively calm to busy and stormy. Solar flares only impact Earth when they happen on the Sun's surface that faces the planet.

"Earth’s atmosphere absorbs most of the Sun’s intense radiation, so flares are not directly harmful to humans on the ground. However, the radiation from a flare can be harmful to astronauts outside of Earth’s atmosphere, and they can affect the technology we rely on," NASA concluded.

