NASA Set To Reveal New Moonwalking Spacesuits For Artemis III Mission During Live Event

NASA has announced that it will publicly unveil a prototype of a new spacesuit that will be worn by astronauts, including the first woman, during the upcoming Artemis III mission. The reveal is set to take place during a televised event hosted by Axiom Space, the company that NASA chose to deliver a moonwalking system for the first astronauts to land near the lunar South Pole.

The eagerly anticipated event will be held on Wednesday, March 15th, at the esteemed Space Center of Houston in Texas. The event will be broadcast live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. During the presentation, NASA and Axiom Space experts will provide remarks, demonstrate the new spacesuit, and answer questions from media and students. This exciting announcement marks a significant milestone in space exploration and represents a major step forward for the Artemis program's mission to send the first woman to the Moon.

Who will attend the event?

Notable individuals from both NASA and Axiom Space are set to participate in the highly anticipated unveiling event. The roster includes Bob Cabana, NASA's associate administrator, Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA's Johnson Space Center, and Kate Rubins, a NASA astronaut. Michael Suffredini, Axiom Space's president and CEO, along with Mark Greeley, the company's Extravehicular Activity program manager, and Russell Ralston, Axiom's deputy program manager for Extravehicular Activity, will also be in attendance. Completing the list are Peggy Whitson, Axiom-2 commander, and John Shoffner, Axiom-2 pilot.

The event's itinerary is set to include a range of activities, including one-on-one interviews with high-level officials from both NASA and Axiom Space, a demonstration of the new spacesuit, and a question-and-answer session with both students and media representatives.

This innovative approach of working with commercial partners marks a new era for NASA, as it leverages the industry's capabilities and expertise alongside its own to provide spacewalk and moonwalk services in the safest, most effective, and efficient way possible, while also fueling a rapidly growing space economy. With the new spacesuits' introduction, humans will be equipped to explore the lunar surface like never before, signifying a major leap forward in our ability to conduct human exploration in space.