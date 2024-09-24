sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:27 IST, September 24th 2024

NASA to Launch Artificial Star to Enhance Precision in Astronomical Research

NASA's artificial star launch will improve telescope calibration, enhancing precision in measuring stellar brightness and understanding the universe expansion.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: Unsplash
  • 2 min read
22:27 IST, September 24th 2024