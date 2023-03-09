NASA Unveils New Map Of Solar Eclipses Set To Take Over US Skies In 2023, 2024

Eclipse lovers in the United States can finally start preparing for trips to witness the phenomenon, thanks to a new map released by NASA which depicts solar eclipses of 2023 and 2024 in the US. The map displays the points where the shadow of the moon will cross the country during the "ring of fire" eclipse on October 14 this year, and a total eclipse on April 8 of next year.

The map was formulated with the help of several observations made from the space agency's missions. The dark paths highlighted in the map will help observers understand where they would need to travel in order to spot the “ring of fire", a rare event when the moon covers the sun, thus creating a halo through the sunlight behind it.

Both eclipses will be witnessed to various extents in 48 states of the US, as well as in parts of Mexico and Canada, according to the NASA website. If the skies remain clear, anyone based between Oregon to Texas, the annular eclipse path, will be able to watch the annular eclipse. On the other hand, those located in the total eclipse path, from Texas to Maine, will be able to see the total eclipse.

Spot an eclipse in 2023 or 2024!



This map shows where the Moon’s shadow will cross the contiguous US during the "ring of fire" eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and total eclipse on April 8, 2024: https://t.co/JHRxyFrXqK



Did you see the #eclipse in 2017? Would you travel to see these? pic.twitter.com/vrHRAugdou — NASA (@NASA) March 8, 2023

Michala Garrison sheds light on why the map was created

People in locations that do not fall in the paths will be unable to see a total solar eclipse or annular eclipse, but they might still be able to view it partially. The map was designed by Michala Garrison, a member of the Scientific Visualisation Studio (SVS) at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Her main aim was to inspire people to head to the eclipse paths in order to view the event, something that she missed out on during an eclipse that happened five years ago. “In 2017, I was in Maryland, so I still got to see a little bit, because I was in a partial eclipse. But I didn’t really know any of this back then. This does make me want to go to, say, Albuquerque in 2023. And then in 2024 to go more south," she said. Talking about the process of creating the map, Garrison added: “It took a lot of trial and error. I wanted it to be useful to the reader but not overwhelming – and still be a pretty product to look at to catch people’s eye.”