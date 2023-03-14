NASA Working On Developing A Spacecraft Capable Of Manoeuvring The ISS; Here Is Why

NASA is reportedly working on developing a spacecraft capable of manoeuvring the International Space Station (ISS) toward a controlled disintegration in the Earth's atmosphere when its time in orbit comes to an end. This plan was disclosed last Thursday (March 9) when the White House made its 2024 federal budget request public. As part of NASA's $27.2 billion budget allocation, $180 million has been earmarked "to initiate development of a new space tug" that can safely bring down the ISS over the open ocean after it completes its operational life in 2030, while also potentially undertaking other activities, as per a report from Space.com.

Further details on this ambitious endeavor were unveiled yesterday, March 13 during a press conference held by NASA to discuss the proposed budget, which needs congressional approval to be put into action. For instance, we now have an approximate cost estimate for the deorbit tug, albeit a tentative one.

How much will it cost?

According to Kathy Lueders, NASA's chief of human spaceflight, the estimated cost for developing the new space tug capable of steering the International Space Station (ISS) towards a safe deorbit was initially "a little short of about $1 billion." Lueders made this revelation during a press conference held by NASA on March 13 to discuss the proposed budget for the tug's development. The agency intends to issue a request for proposals (RFP) and is hopeful of obtaining more favorable pricing from the proposals. However, the earmarked $180 million in the budget represents a promising starting point for developing the critical capability, which is scheduled to be onboard by 2024.

The new tug will complement the existing deorbit capabilities of the International Space Station's partners, which include the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Europe, Canada, and Japan. At present, the plan for bringing down the ISS safely depends on engine burns carried out by robotic Progress cargo vehicles provided by Russia.