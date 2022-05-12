NASA's Crew-3 Astronaut Discusses Russia's Life-threatening Missile Test; 'weren't Scared'

Four astronauts of NASA’s Crew-3 mission returned home on May 6 after an adventurous six-month-long stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). During the entire course of their stay, which began on November 11 last year, the astronauts conducted a number of experiments but also went through a life-threatening experience courtesy of Russia. A few days after their arrival, Russia launched an ant-satellite missile test to destroy a defunct satellite, which created a cloud of space debris endangering the space station and the astronauts aboard it.

In a press conference conducted on May 11, NASA’s Thomas Mashburn, one of the crew members shared what unfolded inside the space station after Russia’s misconduct. The conference was conducted five days after Mashburn returned with his fellow members Kayla Barron, Raja Chari and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Speaking at the conference, Mashburn said that the astronauts were not scared because they were trained for the procedures they needed to follow in these situations. Notably, the anti-satellite missile test had forced the astronauts to take shelter inside the capsules docked outside the ISS. Mashburn said that when the astronauts received information about the anti-sat test, they stated “acting with a purpose” because "it was pretty much like we trained. I was like, 'OK, here's the way you need to have this procedure”, he added as per Space.com.

Status of the space station has ‘not changed at all’

After Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine on February 24, its ties with international partners in space severely deteriorated. Recently, Russian space agency Roscosmos’ Chief Dmitry Rogozin announced that Moscow will soon end cooperation and exit the ISS. However, Mashburn stated the contrary revealing that the status quo in space has “not changed at all”.

Earlier in April, before Russia’s official announcement of exiting the space station, NASA administrator Bill Nelson had shown optimism about friendship with Russia citing a friendship that dates back to the cold-war era. The ISS has been a symbol of international partnership for over two decades now but the partnership now faces an existential crisis. So far, Russia has lost major partners in some significant space projects but Rogozin has claimed that this would not stop Roscosmos from completing the missions.