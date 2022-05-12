Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Says War Will End When Russia Returns Occupied Land

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on May 11 that Russia has adequate purchasers for its energy supplies aside from West, adding that the western nations will now have to pay more for delivery and justify to their citizens why they must compromise their well-being.

Lavrov, after meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi at a joint press briefing, said, "We have enough buyers of our energy resources and we will work with them. Let the West pay a lot more than it paid Russia and let it explain to its population why they have to become poorer."

Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, arrived in Oman on May 11 to discuss bilateral relations, collaboration, and the situation in Ukraine. He also met with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said of Oman, in addition to Albusaidi. According to Lavrov, Russia will no longer rely on Western nations because of their "non-negotiability," According to him, Moscow now has a clear idea of "how to live on."

