Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Says War Will End When Russia Returns Occupied Land

Ukrainian experts urged the international community to assert pressure on Russia including an oil embargo and sanctions for the alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The appeal comes just ahead of the key Un Security Council meeting that is scheduled for May 12.
"Putin is responsible for the war crimes committed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as Ukraine is winning the war, a spiritual victory, stating the fact that a totalitarian regime will never happen as countries will learn from Ukraine's retaliation," said Dr Hanna Hopko, an expert in advocacy, Russian expansionism and international relations.
As the Russian onslaught gains momentum in east and south Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko raised concerns about the safety of Ukrainian citizens returning to Kyiv. Speaking to CNN, stated that "safety is the main priority" amid threats of nuclear warfare by Russian President Putin. "Yes of course we worry, and we hope our warriors defend us, but the risk is still there and without our partners, without the United States and European countries we can't survive," he said. Klitschko believes that undoubtedly Kyiv is still Russia's "main target."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on May 11 that Russia has adequate purchasers for its energy supplies aside from West, adding that the western nations will now have to pay more for delivery and justify to their citizens why they must compromise their well-being.
Lavrov, after meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi at a joint press briefing, said, "We have enough buyers of our energy resources and we will work with them. Let the West pay a lot more than it paid Russia and let it explain to its population why they have to become poorer."
Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, arrived in Oman on May 11 to discuss bilateral relations, collaboration, and the situation in Ukraine. He also met with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said of Oman, in addition to Albusaidi. According to Lavrov, Russia will no longer rely on Western nations because of their "non-negotiability," According to him, Moscow now has a clear idea of "how to live on."
Russia has demanded an official apology from the Polish authorities over the attack on the Russian ambassador in Warsaw on May 9. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski on Wednesday, 11 May. The Russian Foreign Ministry told Krzysztof Krajewski that Russia is "expecting" an official apology from Polish authorities in connection with an attack on Russian ambassador Sergei Andreev in Warsaw, TASS reported.
The Russian government has raised the demand of ensuring the safety of the ambassador and all the employees of Moscow's embassy in Poland. Furthermore, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow's decision in response to the attack on Sergei Andreev will be based on Polish authorities, as per the TASS report. The statement of the Russian Ambassador comes after the Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev was attacked by crowds of people during his victory at the military memorial cemetery of Soviet soldiers on Zwirki and Wigura Street in Warsaw in a diplomatic car with a Russian flag.
Amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a top European Commission official stated that Ukraine requires around €500 billion-€600 billion in funding for redevelopment purposes. European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis on Wednesday, May 11, committed that the bloc will disburse a "large" part of it, Politico reported. Valdis Dombrovskis further stressed that the effort will require the cooperation of the international community and the European Union.
According to Valdis Dombrovskis, European Union is ready to coordinate with the international community to help Ukraine in redevelopment. He stated that the EU will give "large and very meaningful support" to Ukraine for assisting the country in redevelopment activities to recover from the aftermath of the ruthless Russian invasion, as per Politico. Dombrovskis added that a proposal will be introduced later in May that will help to "link the support" for the redevelopment of infrastructure with structural reforms which war-torn Ukraine might require "as an EU candidate country." Notably, European Union has also been working on a solidarity trust fund for Ukraine.
In a key development, the UK government has committed to supporting Sweden and Finland "in the face of renewed threats" as both the countries are looking on to join NATO. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, May 11, signed mutual security assurance declarations with Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson in a bid to bolster their security and fortify "northern Europe's defences." It is to be noted that the development comes at a time when Sweden and Finland are confronting warnings from Russia regarding the countries' prospects of joining NATO.
"The war will end for the Ukrainian people only when we get back what’s ours. We do not need too much, because everything needs to be watched, we need only what’s ours. We want to return peace to our state, to our land," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during an address to students at a French university. "We want to get our land back because our history is tied with it, it is respect for international law," he added.