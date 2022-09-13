New Artemis 1 Launch Date REVEALED: NASA Taking No Chances, Keeps Backup Date Ready

NASA announced that it has readjusted the launch date of Artemis 1 to September 27 with a backup opportunity available on October 3. The agency said that the first date of launch would offer a 70-minute window starting 9:07 pm IST (11:37 a.m. EDT) whereas the backup opportunity offers a 109-minute window starting 12:22 am IST (2:52 p.m EDT on Oct 2). Notably, the mission launched on September 27 will end on November 5 whereas the one launched on October 3 will end on November 11.

This just in: Our #Artemis I flight test around the Moon will launch no earlier than Sept. 27, with a backup opportunity of Oct. 2 under review.



See the blog for details about ongoing work and testing, and potential launch windows: https://t.co/v3dY3xql7J pic.twitter.com/JclWbUonEW — NASA (@NASA) September 12, 2022

In addition to this, the cryogenic demonstration test of the Space Launch System (SLS rocket) will be carried out on September 21 instead of September 17. During the test, the mission teams would fuel the SLS rocket to demonstrate that the propellant leakage during the recent launch attempt has been fixed and that the vehicle is ready for liftoff.

As part of the test, supercold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen will be loaded into the core stage and Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) of the SLS rocket.

Currently, the said dates are under review after NASA’s request to the Eastern Range, which manages rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral. NASA will move forward with preparations for the launch only if its request is granted by the Eastern Range. It is also hoping for a waiver on the re-testing of the Moon rocket’s flight termination system (FTS) batteries.

“The updated dates represent careful consideration of multiple logistical topics, including the additional value of having more time to prepare for the cryogenic demonstration test, and subsequently more time to prepare for the launch”, the agency said in an official statement. “The dates also allow managers to ensure teams have enough rest and to replenish supplies of cryogenic propellants”.

Launch of Crew-5 on track

NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 12:45 p.m. EDT Monday, Oct. 3, for the launch of the agency’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.



Learn more: https://t.co/6f1aOb5lrf pic.twitter.com/iuXtDwuPP3 — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) August 26, 2022

In parallel to Artemis 1, NASA and SpaceX are also eyeing the launch of the Crew-5 mission which is targeted for launch at 10:15 pm IST (12:45 p.m. EDT) on October 3. Crew-5 is the rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS) which will replace astronauts launched during Crew-4 in April this year.

“NASA and SpaceX will review the Artemis I and Crew-5 prelaunch processing milestones to understand any potential impacts”, the agency said. “The agency’s Crew-4 return will continue to be planned following a short handover on the space station with Crew-5”.