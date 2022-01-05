Roscosmos Pitches Solar Space Power Plant Idea For Electricity Supply To Earth

With an aim to reduce dependency on traditional sources of energy, the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos has proposed the idea of a solar power plant located in space. The agency, in its statement released on Wednesday, said that scientists of the Russian Space Systems Holding (RKS), a part of Roscosmos, have completed work on the solar space power plant (SKES) project which is meant to provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity in the Earth's remote areas. According to Roscosmos, this power plant will be able to power facilities on any island or mountain irrespective of the weather and time. Besides, any spacecraft in urgent need of recharging can also be powered using this solar power plant.

Here's how the solar plant would work

The SKES complex, which is being touted as the potential replacement of traditional energy sources to some extent, will consist of two segments, as per Roscosmos. One of the segments, which would be installed in space spanning ​​70 square metres, will act as a transmitting module. This module will collect the solar energy to transmit it to a system of ground-based mobile antennas, serving as the receiving module, via laser beams.

Once transmitted, the receiving module would convert the solar energy into electricity for distribution in different areas. Explaining the advantage of using laser beams, Roscosmos said that this technology will help in transferring energy in a few nanoseconds without any loss of the energy. Out of the 100% power gathered, only 5% will be used to power the receiving module, and the rest will be transferred to the receiving stations on Earth.

Interestingly, the SKES complex is being developed in such a way that it can even serve as an orbital "charging station" to power satellites out in space and can accumulate excess solar energy when required. Calling the SKES complex an "excellent alternative", Roscosmos engineer Maria Barkova said,

In outer space, the efficiency of using solar energy exceeds dozens of times. It can be converted into a laser beam and transmitted to Earth with minimal energy loss. That is, humanity can draw unlimited energy in space from a renewable source - the Sun. This development is an excellent alternative to thermonuclear energy.

