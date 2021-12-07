Russia-India Summit: ISRO-Roscosmos Enter Agreement To Ensure Collaboration In Space

The Indian Space Research Organisation, led by K. Sivan, and Russian space agency Roscosmos entered an agreement on cooperation in space on Monday, December 6. The deal was closed on the same day when Russian President Vladimir Putin was on his much-anticipated meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his short visit to India. Taking to Twitter, Dmitry Rogozin-led Roscosmos informed about the agreement saying, “On the eve of the Russian-Indian summit at the highest level, Roscosmos and the ISRO, on behalf of the governments of Russia and India, signed the Agreement on Cooperation in Space”.

В преддверии российско-индийского саммита на высшем уровне Роскосмос и Индийская организация космических исследований от имени правительств России и Индии подписали Соглашение о сотрудничестве в космосе 🇷🇺🤝🇮🇳



ISRO-Roscosmos to develop infrastructure for future outer space missions

Under the said agreement, both countries will strike a balance in the field of outer space missions and will work on the protection of technologies to ensure cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes. In addition to this, both the agencies will also collaborate in the creation and operation of launch vehicles and ground-based space infrastructure to operate them.

"This document creates a regulatory and legal basis, which is necessary, among other things, for the transition to the practical implementation of Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of engine building", Roscosmos said in its official release. Roscosmos added that the clause of protection of technologies in the said agreement would regulate the volume and procedure for access to technical data and material related to joint projects being worked on by both agencies. Besides, Russian and Indian representatives would also have to work on the condition to exercise appropriate functions for the physical and legal protection of technologies for an effective and controlled management of the same.

An agreement to bolster India-Russia relations

This new deal between the two agencies is significant as it would further strengthen the already strong and time-tested friendship between Kremlin and New Delhi. Talking about friendship, Vladimir Putin's Monday visit to India turned out to be a success where multiple deals and MoUs were signed in different sectors such as trade, energy, science & technology, intellectual property, geological exploration, cultural exchange and education. Talking about the India-Russia summit, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was quoted by ANI saying, "The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to visit India for our annual summit is an indication of the importance he attaches to the bilateral relationship and his personal rapport with PM Narendra Modi".

Image: Twitter/@Drogozin/PTI