Adding fuel to the fire of worsening foreign relations, Russia on Thursday announced that it is ceasing cooperation with Germany for science experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Russian space agency Roscosmos revealed that the joint experiments that were planned on the Russian segment of the ISS will now be conducted independently. Moreover, it informed that Russia's space programs will now be adjusted according to the sanctions imposed on it by multiple countries for invading Ukraine.

⚡ Госкорпорация не будет сотрудничать с Германией по совместным экспериментам на российском сегменте МКС. Роскосмос проведет их самостоятельно.



⚡ Российская космическая программа на фоне санкций будет скорректирована, приоритетом станет создание спутников в интересах обороны. https://t.co/zl7CRNstGG — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) March 3, 2022

"The State Corporation will not cooperate with Germany on joint experiments on the Russian segment of the ISS. Roskosmos will conduct them independently", Roscosmos wrote on Twitter in Russian. Surprisingly, the agency said that it will now prioritise the development of its satellites for the defense sector. "Russian space program will be adjusted against the backdrop of sanctions, the priority will be the creation of satellites in the interests of defense", Roscosmos added in its tweet. It is pertinent to mention here that out of seven astronauts currently living in the ISS, German-born Matthias Maurer is the only European astronaut. The remaining are four NASA and two Russian cosmonauts.

German space agency ends ties with Russia

DLR employs people from 96 countries. They stand for the peaceful coexistence of all nations and peoples. Therefore, we are ending our bilateral cooperation with #Russia. Read our full statement: https://t.co/OrzDd4SC1y #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/2yZSOE1hzt — DLR - English (@DLR_en) March 3, 2022

Russia's announcement to terminate cooperation with Germany followed the latter first ending its bilateral ties with Russia over the ongoing Ukraine crisis. The German Aerospace Center (DLR) issued a statement on March 3 and condemned "Russia's hostile actions". Revealing the decisions taken by the DLR Executive Board, the agency said, "All collaboration activities with Russian institutions on current projects or projects in the planning stage will be terminated". It further noted that "there will be no new projects or initiatives with institutions in Russia".

This comes after Roscosmos has tainted its relations with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). While NASA is still working towards maintaining cooperation with Russia at least in outer space, ESA has stated that it will implement all the sanctions imposed on Russia by European countries. Most recently, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin revealed that Russia will no longer deliver rocket engines to the US and not provide servicing for the delivered engines.

Image: Twitter/@Roscosmos