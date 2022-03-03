Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war Russia Ceases Cooperation With Germany For ISS Experiments, Says Will Work 'independently'

Russia has now announced that it is ending cooperation with Germany for science experiments aboard the ISS after the latter announced to end bilateral ties.

Harsh Vardhan
Russia

Adding fuel to the fire of worsening foreign relations, Russia on Thursday announced that it is ceasing cooperation with Germany for science experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Russian space agency Roscosmos revealed that the joint experiments that were planned on the Russian segment of the ISS will now be conducted independently. Moreover, it informed that Russia's space programs will now be adjusted according to the sanctions imposed on it by multiple countries for invading Ukraine. 

"The State Corporation will not cooperate with Germany on joint experiments on the Russian segment of the ISS. Roskosmos will conduct them independently", Roscosmos wrote on Twitter in Russian. Surprisingly, the agency said that it will now prioritise the development of its satellites for the defense sector. "Russian space program will be adjusted against the backdrop of sanctions, the priority will be the creation of satellites in the interests of defense", Roscosmos added in its tweet. It is pertinent to mention here that out of seven astronauts currently living in the ISS, German-born Matthias Maurer is the only European astronaut. The remaining are four NASA and two Russian cosmonauts. 

German space agency ends ties with Russia

Russia's announcement to terminate cooperation with Germany followed the latter first ending its bilateral ties with Russia over the ongoing Ukraine crisis. The German Aerospace Center (DLR) issued a statement on March 3 and condemned "Russia's hostile actions". Revealing the decisions taken by the DLR Executive Board, the agency said, "All collaboration activities with Russian institutions on current projects or projects in the planning stage will be terminated". It further noted that "there will be no new projects or initiatives with institutions in Russia".

This comes after Roscosmos has tainted its relations with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). While NASA is still working towards maintaining cooperation with Russia at least in outer space, ESA has stated that it will implement all the sanctions imposed on Russia by European countries. Most recently, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin revealed that Russia will no longer deliver rocket engines to the US and not provide servicing for the delivered engines.

