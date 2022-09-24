'Russia Highly Likely To Work Aboard ISS Until 2028': Roscosmos Head Makes Big U-turn

Russia is “highly likely” to continue working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) until 2028, says the Director-General of Roscosmos (the country’s space agency) Yuri Borisov. “We plan (to work aboard the ISS) through 2024, and then we will continue depending on the ISS’ condition. Highly likely, until 2028”, Borisov said as per TASS News.

Stating that Russia always fulfills its international obligations, he underscored the recent MS-22 mission wherein one NASA astronaut along with two Russian cosmonauts flew to the orbital laboratory on September 21.

The Soyuz MS-22 crew ship lifted off at 9:54am ET today carrying a NASA astronaut and two Roscosmos cosmonauts to join the crew on the space station for a six-month mission. Docking coverage begins on NASA TV at 12:15pm ET. More.. https://t.co/v2ZhAMOx9O pic.twitter.com/yZwMrqKPEo — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 21, 2022

Borisov makes a U-turn on Russia's ISS exit

The Roscosmos chief's statements follow the recent threats from Russia of exiting the space station by 2024. These threats were made by now-retired Director-General of the space agency Dmitry Rogozin, as well as Borisov, who recently claimed to have informed Vladimir Putin that the final decision of leaving the ISS has been made.

As far as Russia's role is concerned, NASA confirmed in August this year that each ISS partner "will continue to work through respective government processes on station extension and utilization beyond 2024". The space station is jointly operated by five members-- Russia, Canada, the US, Europe and Japan.

As per TASS, Borisov is now citing his commitment to international obligations and the health of the orbital outpost on which Russia's outer space cooperation depends. In June this year, Oleg Orlov, Director of the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), said that the living conditions of the ISS are deteriorating. According to the expert, the amount of microorganisms has surpassed the normal levels and this was triggered after the launch of the Expedition 55 crew in 2018.

Notably, the space station has been operational for over two decades and is operating well beyond its expected lifespan. Orlov, in his report on the lab's hygiene, said that bacterial growth is on a rise due to the increased number of cargo and crew missions over the years.