Russian space agency Roscosmos Director-General and former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin launched another attack at the Western countries through one of the most influential historical figures. Rogozin posted a picture of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill on Monday with a quote that is often associated with the latter. "If a country, choosing between war and shame, chooses shame, it gets both war and shame", read the quote shared by Rogozin which he backed up with a caption of his own. "Sir Winston Churchill, we will certainly convey your words to our liberal doves, with a camomile in their beak, calling for peace on the terms of the West and Bandera", the Roscosmos' tweet read.

Сэр Уинстон Черчилль, мы обязательно передадим Ваши слова нашим либеральным голубям, с ромашкой в клюве взывающим к миру на условиях Запада и бандеровцев. pic.twitter.com/NxW69d50F0 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 7, 2022

Needless to say, Rogozin is taking a dig at the Western countries which, he says, are calling for de-escalation of Russia's aggression towards Ukraine on their own terms. However, it is worth noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is refusing to back down as he recently made it clear that he will win the conflict either through negotiations or through war. Putin ordered a 'military operation' in Ukraine on February 24 as a reaction towards the US' and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) growing influence in eastern Europe. Moscow has presented a list of demands for de-escalation, which includes no more expansion of NATO and a guarantee that Ukraine will never be included in the group.

Earlier today, Rogozin also went after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who compared Russia's offensive against Ukraine similar to Nazi Germany's action during the second World War. Taking to Twitter, Rogozin pointed out that Zelenskyy stated that "denazification" is the "deconstruction" of a nation. Criticising the Ukrainian President, Dmitry Rogozin stressed that "nationification" is banning the use of the Russian language and Russian culture.

Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. 🇷🇺 has embarked on a path of evil, but 🇺🇦 is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Зеленский заявил, что "денацификация — это уничтожение нации, это нацизм, как в 40-х годах".

Всё, наоборот, господин Зеленский. Нацификация народов Украины, запрет на использование родного русского языка и русской культуры, физическое истребление несогласных граждан,... — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 8, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war enters day 13

After many attempts to ensure safety to civilians in the war zone, Russia agreed to establish safe corridors for civilians by the 13th day of the conflict. A top Ukrainian official revealed that both sides agreed to a 12-hour-long ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the city of Sumy. According to Ukraine's Defence Ministry, Russia has lost around 12,000 troops, 303 tanks, 120 artillery systems, 27 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 48 aircraft, and 80 helicopters.

Meanwhile, casualties among Ukrainian civilians are also on the rise. According to a report by the United Nations, as many as 474 people have been killed so far and 861 have been injured.

Image: AP