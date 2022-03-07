Quick links:
Image: AP
In the latest update by Britain's Defence Intelligence, it said that Russian forces made 'minimal ground advances' has it continued to invade Ukraine for the 12th day. On Monday morning, UK intelligence said, "Russian forces probably made minimal ground advances over the weekend. It is highly unlikely that Russia has successfully achieved its planned objectives to date."
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 06 March 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 6, 2022
United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber is “exploring” legislation to ban imports of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine. According to a letter published to the speaker of the house official website read, "The Biden Administration has requested $10 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine."
"The Congress intends to enact this emergency funding this week as part of our omnibus government funding legislation. And an urgent request from President Zelensky is to help ensure air support for the Ukrainian armed forces," it added.
As per reports, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said that the main parliamentary parties of the country have agreed to abandon Russian gas in the near future in the view of escalating war in Ukraine.
As per reports, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assigned the entire territory of Russia the third level of danger out of four possible. The third level of danger means the recommendation to refrain from any trips to Russia.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he had a "lengthy conversation" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about giving a strong condemnation of war between Russia and Ukraine.
Morrison on Monday hailed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over 'what he is doing' amid Russia's attack. Australian Prime Minister said, "Zelenskyy understands the delicate relationship that he shares with the countries that supports him and balance well."Addressing the reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin going mad over teh progress in Ukraine, Morrison said, "No, Putin is not going mad. He is an autocrat."
Two residential buildings and an employment centre were destroyed in airstrikes in Ovruch. Several apartment buildings were damaged.
Image: Official page of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday morning informed that she has sent a letter to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), calling for a decision to suspend Moscow’s access to the organisation’s activities. Taking to Twitter, Patel claimed that Russia’s operation in Ukraine is a “direct threat” to international law enforcement cooperation. She wrote that the United Kingdom, alongside the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, has written to Interpol calling for an urgent decision on excluding Russia from Organisation's systems.
Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand noted, "Canada's package of support for Ukraine is comprehensive.".
The Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department Director Oleg Tyapkin told Sputnik that the events unfolding in Ukraine will lead to a shift in relations between Moscow and the United States, Europe, as well as NATO. "We presume that as a result of the current events, our country will have a new quality of relations both with European countries and the EU as a whole, as well as with the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance guided by them," Tyapkin said.
As per reports, Ukraine official Russian forces step up nighttime shelling of cities in the centre, north and south of the country.
Netflix has said that it's suspending its service in Russia. A statement from the company cited on Sunday circumstances on the ground for its decision to suspend its Russian service but didn't offer any additional details.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook, "In the course of hostilities, the city of Chuhuiv was liberated. The occupiers suffered heavy losses in personnel and equipment. Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov, Commander of the 61st Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, and Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov, Deputy Commander of the 11th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, were killed".
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke Sunday evening by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just a day after he took a quick trip to Moscow to discuss the invasion in Ukraine which has lasted for more than 11 days now. Bennette also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz whom he met on Saturday while visiting Berlin.
Furthermore, Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid will fly to Riga, Latvia, on Monday to meet with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Foreign Ministry said.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said, "We face many other threats the horror of war has fallen on Europe...new arc of autocracy .. reset world order ...this is not a world we want ..we have been clear-eyed in threats ..we have been criticised".
Two among the four so-called Big Four accounting firms, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers have decided to pull out from Russia amid the war with Ukraine. Both firms, reportedly said that they would cut off ties with the Russia-based member firms. KPMG said it was also pulling out of Belarus. It is to note that the company has over 4,500 employees in the two countries.
On the condition of anonymity, US officials revealed to the Wall Street Journal that Moscow is recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine. The media outlet cited at least four American officials who believe that in recent days, Russia has been recruiting fighters from Syria in the hope that their expertise in urban combat can help take Kyiv
In a powerful national address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to do more as he spoke about the destruction caused by Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine. He also highlighted the sufferings of the people while adding, “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war on our land.”
Apart from warning the Russian troops against committing atrocities, he said that the “only quiet place” that awaits them is the grave. Zelenksyy said, “Today is Forgiveness Sunday. But we will not forgive hundreds and hundreds of victims. Thousands and thousands of sufferings. And God will not forgive. Not today. Not tomorrow. Never. And instead of Forgiveness, there will be a Day of Judgment”.
As per reports, Ukraine will as the United Nations (UN) top court on Monday (local time) to issue an emergency ruling which requires Russia to stop the invasion. Kyiv would reportedly also argue that Moscow’s justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law. It is to note that the court’s rulings are binding and countries usually follow them but it has no direct measures of enforcing the same.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office has reportedly said that Britain will provide $100 million t Ukraine through World Bank. Moreover, UK is also trying to push new legislation on Monday (local time) that aims to speed up the sanctions process.