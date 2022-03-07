United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber is “exploring” legislation to ban imports of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine. According to a letter published to the speaker of the house official website read, "The Biden Administration has requested $10 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine."

"The Congress intends to enact this emergency funding this week as part of our omnibus government funding legislation. And an urgent request from President Zelensky is to help ensure air support for the Ukrainian armed forces," it added.