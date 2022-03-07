Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Japan Raises Danger Level For Russia, Warns Against Travel

Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for 12 days with the Volodymyr Zelenksyy pledging to punish ‘anyone who will commit atrocities.’ Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to meet for the third round of peace talks even though first two rounds did not lead to a ceasefire. Additionally, both sides are set for a face-off as Kyiv will ask UN’s top court to issue an emergency ruling to stop invasion.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
russia ukraine war

Image: AP

pointer
08:45 IST, March 7th 2022
Russian forces made 'minimal ground advances', says UK intel

In the latest update by Britain's Defence Intelligence, it said that Russian forces made 'minimal ground advances' has it continued to invade Ukraine for the 12th day. On Monday morning, UK intelligence said, "Russian forces probably made minimal ground advances over the weekend. It is highly unlikely that Russia has successfully achieved its planned objectives to date."

 

pointer
08:41 IST, March 7th 2022
US House 'exploring' law to ban imports of Russian oil

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber is “exploring” legislation to ban imports of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine. According to a letter published to the speaker of the house official website read, "The Biden Administration has requested $10 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine."

"The Congress intends to enact this emergency funding this week as part of our omnibus government funding legislation. And an urgent request from President Zelensky is to help ensure air support for the Ukrainian armed forces," it added.

 

pointer
08:35 IST, March 7th 2022
Denmark to abandon Russian gas

As per reports, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said that the main parliamentary parties of the country have agreed to abandon Russian gas in the near future in the view of escalating war in Ukraine. 

pointer
08:30 IST, March 7th 2022
Japan declares entire Russia as third level of danger

As per reports, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assigned the entire territory of Russia the third level of danger out of four possible. The third level of danger means the recommendation to refrain from any trips to Russia.

pointer
08:24 IST, March 7th 2022
PM Modi and Scott Morrison had 'lengthy conversation' over Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he had a "lengthy conversation" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about giving a strong condemnation of war between Russia and Ukraine. 

pointer
08:18 IST, March 7th 2022
'I will encourage what Zelenskyy is doing'

Morrison on Monday hailed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over 'what he is doing' amid Russia's attack. Australian Prime Minister said, "Zelenskyy understands the delicate relationship that he shares with the countries that supports him and balance well."Addressing the reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin going mad over teh progress in Ukraine, Morrison said, "No, Putin is not going mad. He is an autocrat."

pointer
07:51 IST, March 7th 2022
Russian shelling destroys 2 residential buildings in Ovruch

Two residential buildings and an employment centre were destroyed in airstrikes in Ovruch. Several apartment buildings were damaged.

Image: Official page of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

pointer
07:47 IST, March 7th 2022
UK Home Secretary asks interpol for Russia's 'immediate suspension'

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday morning informed that she has sent a letter to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), calling for a decision to suspend Moscow’s access to the organisation’s activities. Taking to Twitter, Patel claimed that Russia’s operation in Ukraine is a “direct threat” to international law enforcement cooperation. She wrote that the United Kingdom, alongside the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, has written to Interpol calling for an urgent decision on excluding Russia from Organisation's systems. 
 

 

pointer
07:45 IST, March 7th 2022
Recap of Canada's assistance to Ukraine

Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand noted, "Canada's package of support for Ukraine is comprehensive.".

 

pointer
07:45 IST, March 7th 2022
Russia expects a shift in relations with countries after Ukraine events

The Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department Director Oleg Tyapkin told Sputnik that the events unfolding in Ukraine will lead to a shift in relations between Moscow and the United States, Europe, as well as NATO. "We presume that as a result of the current events, our country will have a new quality of relations both with European countries and the EU as a whole, as well as with the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance guided by them," Tyapkin said.

 

pointer
07:45 IST, March 7th 2022
Ukraine says Russian army has ramped up nighttime shelling

As per reports, Ukraine official  Russian forces step up nighttime shelling of cities in the centre, north and south of the country.

pointer
07:45 IST, March 7th 2022
Netflix suspends services in Russia

Netflix has said that it's suspending its service in Russia. A statement from the company cited on Sunday circumstances on the ground for its decision to suspend its Russian service but didn't offer any additional details.

pointer
07:35 IST, March 7th 2022
Chuhuiv was liberated by Ukrainian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook, "In the course of hostilities, the city of Chuhuiv was liberated. The occupiers suffered heavy losses in personnel and equipment. Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov, Commander of the 61st Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, and Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov, Deputy Commander of the 11th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, were killed".

pointer
07:35 IST, March 7th 2022
Israeli leader speaks to Putin after visit

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke Sunday evening by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just a day after he took a quick trip to Moscow to discuss the invasion in Ukraine which has lasted for more than 11 days now. Bennette also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz whom he met on Saturday while visiting Berlin. 

Furthermore, Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid will fly to Riga, Latvia, on Monday to meet with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Foreign Ministry said.

pointer
07:31 IST, March 7th 2022
Morrison warns of 'new arc of autocracy'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said, "We face many other threats the horror of war has fallen on Europe...new arc of autocracy .. reset world order ...this is not a world we want ..we have been clear-eyed in threats ..we have been criticised".

 

pointer
07:19 IST, March 7th 2022
Two major accounting firms to leave Russia

Two among the four so-called Big Four accounting firms, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers have decided to pull out from Russia amid the war with Ukraine. Both firms, reportedly said that they would cut off ties with the Russia-based member firms. KPMG said it was also pulling out of Belarus. It is to note that the company has over 4,500 employees in the two countries.

pointer
07:19 IST, March 7th 2022
Moscow is recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine

On the condition of anonymity, US officials revealed to the Wall Street Journal that Moscow is recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine. The media outlet cited at least four American officials who believe that in recent days, Russia has been recruiting fighters from Syria in the hope that their expertise in urban combat can help take Kyiv

pointer
07:11 IST, March 7th 2022
‘We will not forgive. We will not forget’ says Zelenskyy

In a powerful national address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to do more as he spoke about the destruction caused by Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine. He also highlighted the sufferings of the people while adding, “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war on our land.”

Apart from warning the Russian troops against committing atrocities, he said that the “only quiet place” that awaits them is the grave. Zelenksyy said, “Today is Forgiveness Sunday. But we will not forgive hundreds and hundreds of victims. Thousands and thousands of sufferings. And God will not forgive. Not today. Not tomorrow. Never. And instead of Forgiveness, there will be a Day of Judgment”.
 

pointer
07:11 IST, March 7th 2022
Ukraine-Russia could face each other at World Court

As per reports, Ukraine will as the United Nations (UN) top court on Monday (local time) to issue an emergency ruling which requires Russia to stop the invasion. Kyiv would reportedly also argue that Moscow’s justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law. It is to note that the court’s rulings are binding and countries usually follow them but it has no direct measures of enforcing the same. 
 

pointer
07:11 IST, March 7th 2022
UK to provide $100 million to Ukraine 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office has reportedly said that Britain will provide $100 million t Ukraine through World Bank. Moreover, UK is also trying to push new legislation on Monday (local time) that aims to speed up the sanctions process. 
 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: russia ukraine war, russia ukraine crisis, russia invades ukraine
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND