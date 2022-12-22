SpaceX Crew-6 Mission With Four Cosmonauts Will Head To ISS Next Year In February: NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) stated on Wednesday that the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the sixth commercial crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will be launched sometime around mid-February.



Along with Fedyaev on board, the spacecraft will also include two NASA astronauts, Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, along with UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

SpaceX Crew-6 Mission to be launched in mid-Feb

"The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, mated atop a Falcon 9 rocket will carry two NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen, and Pilot Woody Hoburg, along with UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who will join as mission specialists. This is the first spaceflight for Hoburg, Al Neyadi, and Fedyaev. It is the fourth mission to space for Bowen," read the statement released by NASA on its official website.

"The earliest targeted launch date for the agency's SpaceX Crew-6 mission is mid-February 2023, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," NASA added. Following a handover period on the space station, crew members from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission will return to Earth aboard their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, Endurance, it added.

About SpaceX Crew 6

SpaceX Crew-6 is planned to be the sixth crewed operational NASA Commercial Crew flight of a Crew Dragon spacecraft and the tenth overall crewed orbital flight. According to media reports, the mission is scheduled to be launched on February 19, 2023. At least four crew members will be transported to the International Space Station (ISS) through the Crew-6 mission.

Image: AP