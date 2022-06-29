NASA and SpaceX have decided to postpone their resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) yet again. Previously targeted for launch on July 11, NASA announced in an update that the Dragon spacecraft will take off for the ISS no earlier than July 14. The agency said that this delay is related to the inspection of the Dragon capsule, which showed elevated readings of hydrazine, the propellant used by the spacecraft's thrusters, during refuelling in early June.

.@NASA and @SpaceX now targeting no earlier than Thursday, July 14, for the launch of the next Dragon cargo mission to the station. https://t.co/pyISk2reZJ — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 28, 2022

NASA-SpaceX CRS-25 mission

The subsequent Commercial Resupply Service (CRS) mission will be the 25th one SpaceX would launch to the space station for NASA. According to the agency, Dragon is currently undergoing inspections as well as repair and replacement of any components that could have been degraded by exposure to mono-methyl hydrazine (MMH) vapour. Besides these components, SpaceX is also changing the main parachutes of the spacecraft as part of a more detailed off-vehicle inspection.

However, the mission team believes that this delay comes in as a blessing since the new date would permit Dragon an early rendezvous opportunity. Rendezvous is when a visiting spacecraft slows down and meet halfway with the ISS in order to dock. NASA eyes this as an opportunity because Dragon will reach the ISS at the earliest possible time before the upcoming high-beta angle period i.e. when the sun angle with the space station’s orbital plane. This period causes problems with thermal and power generation at the orbiting laboratory at the planned docking altitude for visiting spacecraft.

The Dragon spacecraft being prepared for CRS-25 will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in its third resupply mission. Prior to this, the capsule has flown to the International Space Station with cargo for the astronauts in December 2020 and August 2021. As of now, SpaceX has a lot on its plate, especially considering its upcoming static fire test of the Starship's Super Heavy Booster. Meanwhile, the company is currently gearing up for its next Falcon 9 launch which is targeted at 2:34 am (IST) on June 30.