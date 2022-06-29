Last Updated:

SpaceX-NASA's Resupply Mission To ISS Deferred Again To July 14 For Dragon's Inspection

SpaceX's Cargo Dragon spacecraft will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) no earlier than July 14, NASA announced in an update.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
SpaceX

Image: Twitter/@NASA


NASA and SpaceX have decided to postpone their resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) yet again. Previously targeted for launch on July 11, NASA announced in an update that the Dragon spacecraft will take off for the ISS no earlier than July 14. The agency said that this delay is related to the inspection of the Dragon capsule, which showed elevated readings of hydrazine, the propellant used by the spacecraft's thrusters, during refuelling in early June. 

NASA-SpaceX CRS-25 mission

The subsequent Commercial Resupply Service (CRS) mission will be the 25th one SpaceX would launch to the space station for NASA. According to the agency, Dragon is currently undergoing inspections as well as repair and replacement of any components that could have been degraded by exposure to mono-methyl hydrazine (MMH) vapour. Besides these components, SpaceX is also changing the main parachutes of the spacecraft as part of a more detailed off-vehicle inspection.

READ | SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket aces landing on droneship in the Atlantic; Watch viral video

However, the mission team believes that this delay comes in as a blessing since the new date would permit Dragon an early rendezvous opportunity. Rendezvous is when a visiting spacecraft slows down and meet halfway with the ISS in order to dock. NASA eyes this as an opportunity because Dragon will reach the ISS at the earliest possible time before the upcoming high-beta angle period i.e. when the sun angle with the space station’s orbital plane. This period causes problems with thermal and power generation at the orbiting laboratory at the planned docking altitude for visiting spacecraft.

READ | SpaceX's Polaris crew inches closer to spaceflight; undergoes emergency medical training

The Dragon spacecraft being prepared for CRS-25 will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in its third resupply mission. Prior to this, the capsule has flown to the International Space Station with cargo for the astronauts in December 2020 and August 2021. As of now, SpaceX has a lot on its plate, especially considering its upcoming static fire test of the Starship's Super Heavy Booster. Meanwhile, the company is currently gearing up for its next Falcon 9 launch which is targeted at 2:34 am (IST) on June 30.

READ | SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy booster to launch pad at Starbase; see pics
READ | Roscosmos' only female cosmonaut to launch in SpaceX capsule on September 1: Report
Tags: SpaceX, NASA, ISS
First Published:
COMMENT