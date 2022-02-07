SpaceX Shares Incredible Footage Of Its Falcon 9 Rocket Soaring At 6,000 Kmph; WATCH

SpaceX has an aim to conduct one Falcon 9 launch every week as it is eyeing to break its own record of 31 successful liftoffs last year. The company has had a great start to 2022 and has conducted several launches with the major ones being for its satellite broadband providing company Starlink. While SpaceX is foraying ahead towards at least 52 launches this year, it is sharing glimpses of the launches it has conducted so far. In a recent YouTube video, the Elon Musk-owned company has shared a clip where its Falcon 9 rocket can be seen racing towards the sky at a speed of nearly 6,000 kilometres per hour. Check out the video below.

As the video title suggests, this clip is from the launch that took place on February 1 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after four consecutive days of delays. This was the first SpaceX launch this month and was conducted to carry the Earth-observation COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 satellite into orbit. The footage shows the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage booster pushing the payload at a speed of around 5,950 kilometres per hour. In the video, you can see the second stage, which is carrying the satellite, fires its boosters as it heads towards orbit on its own. Every time the first stage booster separates from the payload, it gets ready to make a descent to Earth by executing essential manoeuvres with course correction burns and fires its booster before landing on the launch pad, as seen in the clip shared by SpaceX below.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed pic.twitter.com/E22NvEiKe0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 2, 2022

SpaceX's 2022 so far

In the month of January, the company was aiming for four launches but could only conduct three as the last one got pushed to February. Although this month has been good for the company as following the COSMO-SkyMed satellite launch, it conducted two more launches, one for the NROL-87 mission and another for Starlink.

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX