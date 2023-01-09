SpaceX To Launch 40 Satellites On Falcon 9 For Competitor OneWeb On Jan 10; Watch LIVE

SpaceX is targeting the launch of its second mission in 2023 on January 10 for UK-based firm OneWeb. The company's Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 10:20 am IST. The two-stage rocket will be carrying 40 satellites which have been designed by OneWeb for its internet satellite constellation.

The launch was initially scheduled for January 9 but SpaceX announced a delay to complete pre-launch processes. It revealed that the launch vehicle is in a healthy state and weather is 90% favourable for the mission.

To complete pre-launch processing, now targeting Monday, January 9 at 11:50 p.m. ET for launch of the @OneWeb Launch 16 mission from SLC-40. Vehicle and spacecraft are healthy, and weather is >90% favorable for liftoff — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2023

Where to watch the launch live?

You can watch the launch live via the live stream SpaceX will host on its official YouTube channel. According to the company, the live stream will begin 15 minutes prior to the launch. You can also tune into its other social media handles to watch the launch.

More about the mission

The upcoming launch will be OneWeb’s 16th to date and its second with SpaceX following a successful one in December 2022. OneWeb inked a deal with SpaceX last year to avail launch services on the latter's rockets after its agreement with Russian space agency Roscosmos was terminated owing to the Ukraine crisis. Since then, OneWeb has approached ISRO and Arianespace apart from SpaceX to launch its satellites.

Notably, SpaceX is in direct competition with OneWeb as both companies are building their constellations of satellites to provide low-latency internet services. SpaceX, however, is installing its satellites on a much larger scale as its 'Starlink' constellation has around 3,000 satellites, and the company is eyeing to exceed this number to 42,000. OneWeb, on the other hand, will have a maximum of 648 satellites and 80% of it is complete, the firm said.

"The launch will enable the company to continue expanding services around the world as it grows its fleet and seeks to initiate services for more partners across the US, southern Europe, Australia and more," OneWeb said in an official statement. "OneWeb’s connectivity solutions are already active in Alaska, Canada, the UK, Greenland and wider Arctic area, providing internet connectivity to unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses".