SpaceX To Launch Two Falcon 9 Rockets In Two Days Starting Nov 22; Where To Watch LIVE?

SpaceX has a busy week ahead as it is preparing for the launch of two Falcon 9 rockets for separate missions. The Elon Musk-led firm will launch the two-stage rocket first on November 22 for the Eutelsat 10B mission at 8:27 am IST from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It will be followed by the 26th Crew Resupply Mission (CRS26) on November 23 for NASA wherein a Dragon spacecraft will be transported to the International Space Station (ISS) with roughly 3,500 kg of cargo.

Targeting Monday, November 21 at 9:57 p.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of the Eutelsat 10B mission from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 20, 2022

Where to watch the launches live?

You can watch the Falcon 9 rockets launch on SpaceX's official YouTube channel where the webcast begins at 8:15 am IST. You can also tune in to SpaceX's website or Twitter handle for live updates of the missions. According to the company, the Falcon 9 launching for the Eutelsat 10B will fly for the 11th time as it has previously supported the Telstar 18 VANTAGE, Iridium-8, and eight Starlink missions.

The second mission, the CRS26 is scheduled at 2:24 am IST on November 23 from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. SpaceX will launch a brand new Dragon spacecraft on its debut flight with loads of cargo including several new experiments for the ISS astronauts. The first-stage boosters of both rockets will land on SpaceX's droneship stationed in the Pacific and the Atlantic Oceans completing another successful landing of the company's workhorse launch vehicle.

While the first mission is to install a satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit at an altitude of about 37,000 km, the second mission is dedicated to transporting new experiments to the low-Earth orbit (LEO). The cargo includes the Veg-05 experiment which focuses on growing dwarf tomatoes to ensure food security in space, the Moon Microscope project to gather data about an astronaut's health, send it to scientists on Earth for diagnosis and treatment, and equipment for habitat construction among others.