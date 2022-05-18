SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Transits Sun In Exciting Picture During Starlink Launch; See Here

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket with a new fleet of 53 Starlink satellites on May 18. The two-stage rocket lifted off from the Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 4:29 pm (IST), after a 39-minute delay from the scheduled time. After acing the launch, SpaceX successfully executed the booster landing approximately nine minutes later on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. According to SpaceX, this was the 159th overall launch and the 121st booster landing to date.

The Elon Musk-led firm shared clips of the Falcon 9 liftoff and its thrilling landing captured by the cameras fitted onboard the booster. Notably, this was SpaceX's third Starlink launch in just five days, after it recently conducted two back-to-back launches within a record 24 hours. Check out the launch and landing video below.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/2sNklBXGP8 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 18, 2022

Photographer shares stunning picture of Falcon 9 transiting the Sun

Any SpaceX launch is not special just for the company but also for the photographers and the space enthusiasts awaiting the liftoff near the coast of Florida. This recent launch yielded some stunning pictures of the Falcon 9, courtesy of the photographers, as it lifted off from the launchpad. Photographer Trevor Mahlmann, who takes pictures of rocket launches shared one such photo of the SpaceX rocket as it transited the sun earlier today.

direct link to settings⚙️/full-resolution downloads⬇️/prints🖼 of this photo: https://t.co/9X8GnSaUaF — Trevor Mahlmann (@TrevorMahlmann) May 18, 2022

SpaceX rockets quite often are the source of thrilling pictures for the common people who share moments of the sky glowing due to the Falcon 9 boosters. Most recently, a strange space jellyfish was spotted by many near the coast of Florida after a Falcon 9 launch. Check out the pictures here.

Meanwhile, the company is making and breaking new records with every launch and is moving ahead strongly with its commitment to one launch every week this year. Earlier, CEO Elon Musk had said that the company is targeting 60 launches this year. The one on May 18 was SpaceX's 21st launch in 2022 and 14 of them have been dedicated to Starlink.