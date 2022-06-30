Stunning Solar Eclipse Captured By NASA's Solar Dynamic Observatory From Space; Watch

Since we were unaware of a major celestial event transpiring in outer space, NASA's Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) did its job and captured the phenomenon in a stunning visual. According to Spaceweather.com, the event was a solar eclipse that occurred on June 29 and was visible only from the SDO's position. Moreover, the event lasted for a total of 35 minutes and the sun was covered 67% by the Moon during the phenomenon.

(The eclipse observed by SDO; Image: NASA/SDO/AIA/LMSAL)

"High-resolution images (above) like these can help the SDO science team better understand the telescope. They reveal how light diffracts around SDO's optics and filter support grids", Spaceweather.com said in its report. "Once these are calibrated, it is possible to correct SDO data for instrumental effects and sharpen images of the sun even more than before".

About NASA's SDO

The Solar Dynamic Observatory was launched in 2010 and has helped scientists study how the Sun creates solar activity and drives space weather. Space weather is defined as the conditions which are caused by the Sun and affect everything inside our solar system, including the Earth. NASA says that the SDO has observed the interior of the Sun's atmosphere, its magnetic field, and energy output, something which has greatly contributed to understanding the star's mechanism.

Interestingly, the SDO does so by facing toward the Sun and peering into the churning of the Sun’s interior that creates its magnetic field and drives space weather. Measuring the magnetic field and the solar atmosphere to understand the link between the magnetic energy and the Sun's interior is also one of its major tasks.

According to NASA, it has three instruments-- Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA), EUV Variability Experiment (EVE), Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI)-- which make the aforementioned measurements. The agency says that the AIA alone is capable of taking images in 10 different wavelengths of light every 10 seconds, and thus generates a vast amount of data. Recently, reports emerged that the sun has a sunspot that surpassed the size of our planet by three times and is likely to trigger a solar storm. Notably, scientists say that the Sun is unusually active during its current cycle which is expected to peak around 2025, Space.com reported.