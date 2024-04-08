Advertisement

The first solar eclipse of 2024 is happening today, and all the space observatories are looking forward to it. But India’s first space-based solar observatory, the Aditya L1, which is continuously gathering data from the sun, will also track the sun’s behaviour in the total solar eclipse today.

This eclipse will be visible over vast swaths of North America. The total eclipse is one of the rare things across the USA, and they organise various events like skydiving; special flights are arranged to witness this cosmic phenomenon.

It will be the first occurrence in this century when the southern and northern parts of New York State will be able to experience a total eclipse.

How Aditya L1 Has Major Advantage:

The Indian space observatory Aditya L1 will not be able to catch this one because the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has placed the satellite from where it offers an uninterrupted 24x7, 365-day view. Indian scientists chose this spot so they could have an uninterrupted view even in the case of an eclipse.

As this spacecraft is placed in the halo orbit at L1 point, it has the major advantage as the sun will be completely visible even during the eclipse time. It carries seven payloads to study the sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and corona, utilising electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors. Four payloads directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three study particles and fields at L1, providing valuable insights into solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

On highlighting this event, NASA said, “On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.”

We want you to watch the total solar #eclipse. We just don't want it to be the last thing you see.



How to watch safely: https://t.co/E1wDcSjF4P

April 8 livestream: https://t.co/1c4ystgCfm pic.twitter.com/rjpREhQU3b — NASA (@NASA) April 5, 2024

India's Aditya L1 spacecraft orbits the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point 1. It continuously monitors the Sun without interruptions, enabling real-time observation of solar activity and its impact on space weather. Weighing 1,500 kilograms, Aditya L1 is India's inaugural mission dedicated to solar observation, costing ₹400 crore.

Cautionary Input From NASA:

NASA has spread a cautionary note for everyone who wants to see the eclipse. NASA said, “Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialised eye protection for solar viewing. Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury."