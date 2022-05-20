Last Updated:

UK Scientists Urge Locals To Avoid Touching Meteorites That Showered On May 12

UK residents had spotted a meteorite shower last week which according to the scientists might have fallen near London or Wales.

The hunt for meteorites that reportedly crashed into the town of Bridgend, in South Wales of the United Kingdom on May 12 is still underway. According to the UK Fireball Alliance (UKFAll), a large fireball was also spotted over the cities Stockport, Southampton, London, Wigan, Manchester, Birmingham, Devon, Cornwall, Plymouth and Somerset, BBC reported. Scientists have urged the locals to keep looking for the space rocks which are expected to have dropped near London or Wales. The experts at the Natural History Museum in London have advised not to touch the meteorite bits with bare hands if they found them. 

(Area of impact predicted by UKFAll; Image: UK Fireball Alliance)

Describing the characteristics of the meteorite bits, Dr. Jana Horák of the National Museum Cardiff and a member of the UKFAll said that the rocks are no more than the size of an apple and they probably are glossy black or brown. Dr. Horák, however, admitted that finding these rocks in the predicted area would be akin to finding a needle in a haystack. The experts have said that these meteorites were part of a 20 kg rock that broke off from an asteroid and entered the Earth at a speed of approximately 30 kilometres per second. It is estimated that only 100 gm of the rock survived the atmospheric burn during its descent.

Do not touch the meteorite: Experts

A Natural History Museum expert has cautioned the locals from touching the meteorites with their bare hands if they manage to find any. Dr. Ashley King of the planetary materials group said as per BBC that touching the meteorites might contaminate them. "The meteorite won't be hot and is as safe to handle as any other rock but, if possible, please don't pick it up with your bare hands as that will contaminate the stone", Dr. King was reported saying. "Also, don't test it with a magnet, as this could destroy valuable information". 

He also predicted that the meteorites might be on a lawn or footpaths- locations where rocks aren't found- and advised not to look in areas one should not go.

