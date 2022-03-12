US-based Hermeus Unveils Hypersonic Jet That Can Take You From India To Ukraine In 1.5 Hrs

Atlanta-based Hermeus Corp has unveiled models of its hypersonic jets that can travel five times the speed of sound taking passengers from point A to point B in a considerably short amount of time. Founded in 2018, the company is currently working on three models of the super-fast jets and promises the completion of the prototype aircraft named Quarterhorse by 2023. On March 10, Hermeus announced to have raised $100 million that would help it complete the development of the first prototype.

Excited to announce a $100 million Series B led by Sam Altman @sama pic.twitter.com/gq54L82RcY — Hermeus (@hermeuscorp) March 10, 2022

Introducing Quarterhorse, Darkhorse and Halcyon

(Quarterhorse, Image: Hermeus)

Hermeus is currently working on three models of its hypersonic jets namely- Quarterhorse, Darkhorse and Halycon. The company says that the Quarterhorse will test the Chimera engine in flight and prove reusability. The first prototype of the Quarterhorse was unveiled at an event in 2021 where the aircraft test-fired its engine. The aircraft was initially targeted for a test flight in late 2022 but the date has now slipped to 2023.

(Darkhorse; Image: Hermeus)

According to Hermeus, these jets are capable of traveling at Mach 5 speed, which is five times faster than the speed of sound. On its website, Hermeus claims that its aircraft can travel from New York to London ( approx. 5,567 km apart) in just one hour 30 minutes which makes traveling from India to Ukraine (approx. 5,241 km apart) possible under 1.5 hours.

(Halcyon; Image: Hermeus)

As for the other two models, the Darkhorse's development would begin once the company completes developing the Quarterhorse. Hermeus has planned to develop a mid-size autonomous aircraft by 2025 and a passenger aircraft by 2029.

Hermeus raises $100 million

The company raised $100 million in a March 10 fundraising which was led by venture capitalist Sam Altman, and joined by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and In-Q-Tel. Khosla Ventures, Canaan Partners, Bling Capital, and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest were also included, CNBC reported. "Hermeus is pursuing an ambitious vision that seems impossible at first glance, but they pair it with an engineering culture and business roadmap that can actually bring it into reality", Altman's statement read.