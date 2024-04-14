Advertisement

The American space agency NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) always posts intriguing stuff on its Instagram page. People who are interested in space and everything related to the celestial world. NASA always shares posts that are about some new discoveries or any new image that they have captured through the big observatory cameras. And now NASA has again shared a mesmerising video of a collection of millions of stars that are located at a distance of 30,000 light years from our Earth. The video went viral after a few hours of posting.

The Hubble telescope of NASA, which shares the images, has shared this video. NASA Hubble has posted this video on its Instagram page and put up a caption that says, “Twinkle, twinkle, Liller 1…

Welcome to a dazzling collection of stars, located 30,000 light-years away.

Liller 1 is a globular cluster – a roughly spherical grouping of stars held together by gravity.”

Watch The Video:

“However, while most of these types of clusters are home to older stars, Liller 1 hosts two populations of stars with remarkably different ages.

The older one is 12 billion years old, and the youngest is just 1 to 2 billion years old, meaning Liller 1 managed to form stars over an extraordinarily long period of time” they further added.

The video has more than 3 lakh views and 27,000 likes. The users are mesmerised by the beauty of the space. People in the comments thanked NASA and the Hubble telescope for sharing the video and also expressed how lucky today’s kids are that they can get to know outer space easily.

People Reaction In Comments:

One user said, “IT'S A GREAT BIG AND AMAZING UNIVERSE. THANKS TO NASA'S HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE.”

Another one said, “Is that global cluster.”

“Kids don’t realise how lucky they are. I had to look at a science book in school during my childhood, and the information was very limited,” said a third one.

One user wrote, “Gorgeous, these photos of our jewelled cosmos are infinitely worth more than the jewels we pay for so much here to declare our love for one another. Knowledge is the most precious of any.”