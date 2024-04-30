Advertisement

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the US Space Agency always shares the most exciting news from the outer celestial world. In its latest display of cosmic splendour, NASA has unveiled the sharpest infrared images ever captured of the iconic Horsehead Nebula, courtesy of the James Webb Space Telescope. The breathtaking imagery, shared on NASA's social media platforms, has once again captivated space enthusiasts worldwide.

The recently released image showcases a zoomed-in portion of the sky within the constellation Orion, offering a mesmerising glimpse into the intricate beauty of the universe. NASA posted the picture of Horsehead Nebula on the Instagram page and wrote, “Spotted: The universe’s mane attraction ✨⁣

Advertisement

⁣Check out the “mane” on this horsehead – measuring at about 0.8 light-years in width. Taken from @NASAWebb’s Near-infrared Camera (NIRCam), the Horsehead Nebula is found in the Orion constellation roughly 1,300 light-years away.“

Check out the post:

Within the sprawling Orion B molecular cloud, where stars are born amidst swirling cosmic chaos, the Horsehead Nebula stands as a celestial masterpiece. Formed from the collapse of a vast interstellar cloud, its striking silhouette is sculpted by the intense light emanating from a nearby star. While surrounding gases have dissipated over time, the densest pockets endure, forming the nebula's distinctive pillar.

Advertisement

Accompanying the awe-inspiring image, NASA also describes how the Horsehead Nebula formed as "Formed from a collapsing interstellar cloud of material being illuminated by a nearby hot star. The nebula is a massive cloud of gas and dust; astronomers expect it to disintegrate within the next five million years, along with the gas clouds surrounding the Horsehead that have already been dissipated. Until then, astronomers have found this region to be one of the best for studying how radiation from stars interacts with interstellar matter.⁣”

NASA also gave a description for the image in which they explained it very easily for the viewers. The caption says, “Image description: A clumpy dome of blueish-gray clouds rises about a third of the way from the bottom. Above it, streaky, translucent red wisps brush upward to about halfway up the image.

Advertisement

People’s reactions on the post:

“Shine bright like a diamond.”

Advertisement

“What a remarkable sight.”

The top half of the image is the black background of space with one prominent, bright white star with Webb’s 8-point diffraction spikes. Additional stars and galaxies are scattered throughout the image, although very few are seen through the thick clouds at bottom, and all are significantly smaller than the largest star.⁣”