NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first human-made object to travel a distance of one light-day from Earth, nearly 49 years after it began its journey into space.

According to NASA's calculations, Voyager 1 crossed the landmark on November 18 at 3:46 PM IST, reaching a distance of approximately 25.9 billion kilometres (16.1 billion miles) from Earth. The achievement marks another extraordinary chapter in the nearly five-decade-long journey of the spacecraft, which remains the farthest human-made object from our planet.

A light-day is the distance that light travels in 24 hours at approximately 3,00,000 kilometres per second. For Voyager 1, which is travelling at nearly 61,000 kilometres per hour, covering this distance has taken almost five decades.

The milestone also has a significant implication for communication with the spacecraft. Since Voyager 1 is now approximately one light-day away, a radio signal sent from Earth takes nearly 24 hours to reach it. Any response transmitted by the spacecraft takes another 24 hours to return, meaning communication between NASA and Voyager 1 involves a round trip of approximately two days.

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While NASA's calculations indicate that Voyager 1 has crossed the one-light-day mark, confirmation through its radio signal will take additional time because of the enormous distance involved.

Why Voyager 1's One Light-Day Milestone Is Significant

Launched on September 5, 1977, Voyager 1 was originally designed to study the outer planets of the Solar System, particularly Jupiter and Saturn. However, its mission continued well beyond its initial objectives, taking it into previously unexplored regions of space.

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The spacecraft entered interstellar space in August 2012 after crossing the heliopause, the boundary marking the outer edge of the Sun's protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields, known as the heliosphere.

Its twin spacecraft, Voyager 2, also launched in 1977 but followed a different trajectory, eventually visiting Uranus and Neptune before entering interstellar space in 2018.

Despite being built using technology from the 1970s, Voyager 1 continues to transmit scientific information to Earth. Its instruments have helped scientists study magnetic fields, charged particles and plasma waves in interstellar space.

Where Is Voyager 1 Headed?

Although Voyager 1 has travelled an extraordinary distance, it is still nowhere close to reaching another star system.

The spacecraft is travelling in the direction of Gliese 445, a star located in the constellation Ursa Minor. It is expected to pass approximately 1.7 light-years from the star in around 40,000 years.

The nearest star system to Earth, Alpha Centauri, is more than four light-years away, highlighting the enormous distances involved in interstellar exploration.

Voyager 1 also carries the famous Golden Record, a collection of sounds, music, greetings and images representing life and civilisation on Earth. The record was designed as a message for any extraterrestrial civilisation that might encounter the spacecraft in the distant future.