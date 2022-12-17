Year In Review: James Webb Space Telescope's Best Images Released In 2022

It was July 12 when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) began unfolding the universe after six-months of commissioning. The $10 billion observatory launched atop the Ariane 5 rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on December 25, 2021 after almost two decades of construction.

We have LIFTOFF of the @NASAWebb Space Telescope!



At 7:20am ET (12:20 UTC), the beginning of a new, exciting decade of science climbed to the sky. Webb’s mission to #UnfoldTheUniverse will change our understanding of space as we know it. pic.twitter.com/Al8Wi5c0K6 — NASA (@NASA) December 25, 2021

According to NASA, Webb's construction began in 2004 and the engineers focused on developing the telescope's mirrors in the years that followed. By 2019, final assembly and testing was conducted to ensure that Webb will perform its deployment and operations flawlessly in space. The telescope has been developed after key contributions from the European Space Agency (ESA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) that worked in collaboration with NASA.

#NASAWebb is safely in space with its solar array drawing power from the Sun! Its reaction wheels will keep the spacecraft pointed in the right direction so that its sunshield can protect the telescope from radiation and heat: https://t.co/NZJ7sSJ8fX#UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/s4nfqvKJZD — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 25, 2021

Named after former NASA Administrator James Webb, who led the development of the Apollo Program, the telescope is installed at the second Lagrange Point (L2), roughly 25 lakh kilometres from Earth. Webb is designed to observe the universe in infrared, the wavelength of light which is not visible to the naked eye but can be felt as heat.

In just six months since it came alive, the telescope has delivered eye-watering images of the universe as well as of the planets in our solar system through its extremely sensitive infrared instruments. With the telescope nearing its first launch anniversary and as 2022 comes to an end, let us take a look at the best images released this year.

Webb's deepest view of the universe (SMACS 0723)

It's here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date: Webb's First Deep Field.



Previewed by @POTUS on July 11, it shows galaxies once invisible to us. The full set of @NASAWebb's first full-color images & data will be revealed July 12: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I pic.twitter.com/zAr7YoFZ8C — NASA (@NASA) July 11, 2022

This image is Webb's First Deep Field, formally known as the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, that features hundreds of galaxies, some almost as old as the universe itself. Released by US President Joe Biden on July 12, this 'deep field' image covers the sky area of a sand grain held at arms length and is highly distorted due to the phenomenon of gravitational lension. According to NASA, the infrared light from some of the galaxies reached Webb after emerging shortly after the big bang which occured roughly 14 billion years ago.

The Stephan's Quintet

Take Five: Captured in exquisite detail, @NASAWebb peered through the thick dust of Stephan’s Quintet, a galaxy cluster showing huge shockwaves and tidal tails. This is a front-row seat to galactic evolution: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/em9wSJPkEU — NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022

The Stephan's Quintet is a group of five galaxies and they were seen in exquisite detail thanks to Webb's unmatched infrared capabilities. Located 290 million light-years away from Earth, this compact group was discovered 1877 and according to NASA, four of its five galaxies are locked in a cosmic dance. Interestingly, this new image contains over 150 million pixels and covers about one-fifth of the Moon’s diameter.

The Carina nebula

Cosmic cliffs & a sea of stars. @NASAWebb reveals baby stars in the Carina Nebula, where ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds shape colossal walls of dust and gas. https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/dXCokBAYGQ — NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022

This image features of the most intriguing cosmic feature in the observable universe and is a star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Called ‘cosmic cliffs’, this three-dimentional picture of the nebula has a gaseous cavity at its ‘mountainous’ edge where the tallest ‘peak’ is about seven light-years high. This star-forming region lies about 7,600 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina and is listed among one of the largest and the brightest.

The Southern Ring Planetary nebula

Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ — NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022

The Southern Ring Nebula is located nearly 2,500 light-years away from our planet and it has been presented in the most detailed form ever with Webb. The telescope's powerful infrared eyes brought a second dying star into full view for the first time, as seen in the image on the right. Moving forward, astronomers will try to dig into many more specifics about planetary nebulae like this one to refine their knowledge of these objects.

The Cartwheel galaxy

Time to reinvent the wheel.



Here’s the Cartwheel Galaxy in a whole new light — as a composite image from 2 instruments on the Webb telescope. Webb uniquely offers not just a snapshot of the galaxy’s current state, but also a peek into its past & future: https://t.co/QdXPwAwwac pic.twitter.com/SJD3wTxwRP — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 2, 2022

Released in August this year, this picture features the Cartwheel galaxy which lies roughly 500 million light-years away in the Sculptor constellation. This galaxy, according to NASA, was an average spiral galaxy before it collided with a smaller one over 400 million years ago. The proof of the collision is in the shape and structure of the galaxy which sports a large colourful ring surrounding a dense and bright inner ring.

Magnificient Jupiter

1. Make way for the king of the solar system! 👑



New Webb images of Jupiter highlight the planet's features, including its turbulent Great Red Spot (shown in white here), in amazing detail. These images were processed by citizen scientist Judy Schmidt: https://t.co/gwxZOitCE3 pic.twitter.com/saz0u61kJG — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 22, 2022

Webb won the internet when NASA released the pictures of Jupiter in August after its observations in infrared wavelength. The telescope used three specialised infrared filters of its NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera) and was able to spot auroras on the gas giant's poles. Webb's senstitivity to infrared light can be understood by the fact that it even spotted rings around Jupiter along with its two Moons.

Check out the bright waves, swirls, and vortices in Jupiter’s atmosphere — as well as the dark ring system, one million times fainter than the planet! Two moons of Jupiter, including one that’s only about 12 miles (20 km) across, are on the left. pic.twitter.com/o7XYOMdsq5 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 22, 2022

Ghostly Neptune

Hey Neptune. Did you ring? 👋



Webb’s latest image is the clearest look at Neptune's rings in 30+ years, and our first time seeing them in infrared light. Take in Webb's ghostly, ethereal views of the planet and its dust bands, rings and moons: https://t.co/Jd09henF1F #IAC2022 pic.twitter.com/17QNXj23ow — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 21, 2022

After Jupiter, next on target was Neptune which was presented in a new light and that too with rings. Thanks to Webb, scientists got the clearest view of this ice giant for the first time in over 30 years. Apart from the rings, seven of Saturn's 14 Moons were also visible in the image. Among these seven, Triton is the brightest in the picture due to its atmosphere composed of condensed nitrogen which reflects an average of 70% of sunlight and thus is outshining Neptune.

That’s no star. It’s Neptune’s large, unusual moon, Triton! Because Triton is covered in frozen, condensed nitrogen, it reflects 70% of the sunlight that hits it — making it appear very bright to Webb. 6 of Neptune’s other moons (labeled) are also seen here. pic.twitter.com/xJCsE8bn3q — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 21, 2022

The Pillars of Creation

Scared of the dark? We didn’t turn the lights out! The baby stars in Webb’s near-infrared view (L) just aren’t easy to see in mid-infrared light (R). Instead, MIRI sees young stars with dusty cloaks — the red orbs at the pillars’ fringes — as well as scattered, aging blue stars. pic.twitter.com/4USUCrt2yF — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) October 28, 2022

The 'Pillars of Creation' was one such cosmic object every one was eager to witness iconic feature through the eyes of Webb through two different instruments- the NIRCam and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). This riveting scene was first imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995 and revisited in 2014 along with several other observatories. NASA said Webb’s new view of this feature will help researchers revamp their models of star formation by identifying far more precise counts of newly formed stars, along with the quantities of gas and dust in the region.