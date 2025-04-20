SpaceX CRS-32 Mission: 6,400 Pounds of Supplies, Cutting-Edge Experiments, and Robotic Innovations Head to ISS on April 21

NASA’s next cargo mission to sending supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) will take off on Monday, April 21, at 4:15 a.m. Eastern Time (1:45 p.m. IST), using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This will be the 32nd time SpaceX is sending supplies to the ISS for NASA under its Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) programme.

Instant Launch Needed to Match Space Station's Path

This launch will be what scientists call an “instantaneous launch,” which means the rocket has to take off exactly at the scheduled time. This is important because the Dragon capsule needs to catch up with the space station and dock with its Harmony module. If the rocket doesn’t launch on time, it will miss its chance and the mission would have to be delayed.

Dragon Capsule to Return in May

NASA said that the Dragon spacecraft will stay attached to the space station until May. After that, it will return to Earth carrying used equipment and research samples. The capsule will splash down off the coast of California.

Part of NASA’s Resupply Programme

NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services is a project where the space agency has given contracts to two private American companies — SpaceX and Northrop Grumman — to send regular supplies to astronauts living on the space station. These supplies include food, science experiments, tools, and spare parts.

What’s Inside the Cargo?

For this mission, SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon capsule will carry around 6,700 pounds (about 3,040 kilograms) of items. This includes food for astronauts, scientific equipment for experiments, and other important supplies to help keep the space station running.