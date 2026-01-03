SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Earth-Observing COSMO-SkyMed Satellite Into Orbit | WATCH

Republic World
Updated 3 January 2026 at 09:29 IST

The Italian Space Agency and the Italian Ministry of Defence launched their low-Earth orbit satellite payload from a launch pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Associated Press Television News
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Earth-Observing COSMO-SkyMed Satellite Into Orbit | Image: SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 successfully launched a COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation satellite on Friday.

The Italian Space Agency and the Italian Ministry of Defence launched their low-Earth orbit satellite payload from a launch pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This launch was the 21st flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission.

Previous lift offs include the launch of Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, NROL-186, Transporter-13, TRACERS, NROL-48, and 11 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster rocket executed re-entry on the landing pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation satellite carries synthetic aperture radar instruments to "monitor the Earth for the sake of emergency prevention, strategy, scientific and commercial purposes, providing data on a global scale."

The ESA also adds that data from the satellite will be used in applications for “risk management, cartography, forest & environment protection, natural resources exploration, land management, defense and security, maritime surveillance, food & agriculture management.”

