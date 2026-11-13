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  • SpaceX Starship Historic Test: Booster Ends In Gulf Sea Landing After Abort, Spacecraft Eyes First-Ever Chopsticks Catch On Saturday

SpaceX Starship Historic Test: Booster Ends In Gulf Sea Landing After Abort, Spacecraft Eyes First-Ever Chopsticks Catch On Saturday

After launching on Friday evening, SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 Super Heavy booster diverted to a successful offshore landing after failing a safety check, forcing controllers to call off the planned tower catch.

Abhishek Tiwari
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SpaceX Starship Historic Test: Booster Ends In Gulf Sea Landing After Abort, Spacecraft Eyes First-Ever Chopsticks Catch On Saturday
SpaceX Starship Historic Test: Booster Ends In Gulf Sea Landing After Abort, Spacecraft Eyes First-Ever Chopsticks Catch On Saturday | Image: AP

Florida: After launching on Friday evening, SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 Super Heavy booster diverted to a successful offshore landing after failing a safety check, forcing controllers to call off the planned tower catch.

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 Abhishek Tiwari
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