SpaceX Starship Historic Test: Booster Ends In Gulf Sea Landing After Abort, Spacecraft Eyes First-Ever Chopsticks Catch On Saturday
After launching on Friday evening, SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 Super Heavy booster diverted to a successful offshore landing after failing a safety check, forcing controllers to call off the planned tower catch.
- Science News
- 1 min read
Florida: After launching on Friday evening, SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 Super Heavy booster diverted to a successful offshore landing after failing a safety check, forcing controllers to call off the planned tower catch.