SpaceX Starship Reaches Orbit For First Time On 14th Test, Deploys 26 Starlink Satellites Before Early Splashdown In Pacific

Texas: SpaceX’s Starship has finally touched Earth orbit, achieving the long-awaited feat on the 14th flight test on Monday. The flight, which lifted off from the company’s Starbase facility in Texas, was not just another trial run, as for the first time in the programme’s history, the world’s tallest rocket managed to complete an orbital insertion.

However, the mission did not turn out entirely as planned, as the flight, which was scheduled to last close to ten hours, was cut short by a propulsion issue, forcing engineers to curtail operations much earlier. The spacecraft’s journey was brought to an end after just over 3 hours in space.

Despite the premature conclusion, the test delivered two critical breakthroughs that SpaceX has been chasing through thirteen previous suborbital attempts.

Historic Lift-Off and Payload Success

The 124-metre-tall Starship-Super Heavy stack roared into the sky from Texas, with the Super Heavy booster performing the separation manoeuvre minutes after lift-off. Once released, the upper-stage Starship pressed ahead into the orbital path.

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A central objective of Flight 14 was to prove that Starship could function as an operational payload carrier. The purpose was met when the vehicle successfully released 26 next-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. The satellites will contribute to expanding the capacity and coverage of SpaceX’s growing internet constellation.

The deployment showcased, for the first time, that Starship can transport and release live commercial payloads while in Earth orbit.

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Thruster Anomaly Forces Pacific Splashdown

However, the success was followed by a major setback during subsequent orbital operations. SpaceX confirmed that the vehicle suffered a thruster loss after the separation from the Super Heavy booster, compromising the ability to maintain the intended flight profile.

As a result, mission controllers opted to terminate the flight nearly seven hours ahead of schedule and directed the spacecraft towards a controlled splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. SpaceX is understood to have commanded the early return to ensure safety and secure valuable flight data.

The incident outlined the formidable technical hurdles that remain in perfecting Starship as a fully reusable launch system, a concept that demands flawless propulsion, recovery and re-flight.

Planned India Pass Cancelled, Artemis Focus Remains

Starship, under the original orbital trajectory, was expected to make several circuits of the planet, including a pass over India. The flyover did not materialise as the mission was ended before the spacecraft could reach that leg of the route.

Even with the abbreviated duration, SpaceX is treating the flight as a major step forward. Reaching orbit and deploying 26 operational satellites were the two principal goals, and both were accomplished.