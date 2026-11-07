SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 USSF-432 Mission for US Space Force from California | WATCH

SpaceX has successfully executed another critical national security launch, deploying the classified USSF-432 mission for the United States Space Force. Liftoff occurred from Space Launch Complex 4-East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, marking another major milestone in the aerospace company's relentless West Coast launch cadence.

The Falcon 9 rocket thundered into the sky, carrying its secretive national security payload toward a specialised polar orbit. While specific details about the payload's configuration and objectives remain classified under strict military protocols, operations of this magnitude typically support vital defence, communication, and intelligence-gathering infrastructure.

Launch Complex 4-East has firmly established itself as SpaceX’s primary West Coast gateway for these specialised trajectories, ensuring that all flight paths safely traverse the open ocean away from populated coastal regions.

Roughly two and a half minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage separated from the second stage, beginning a complex sequence of manoeuvres to return the booster to Earth.

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Proving the enduring reliability of SpaceX’s pioneering rocket-reusability programme, the first stage executed a flawless entry and landing burn, touching down safely and vertically on the autonomous droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” (OCISLY) in the Pacific Ocean. This successful recovery represents another triumph for the veteran recovery vessel, which remains a cornerstone of maritime booster operations.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9’s upper stage continued its precise trajectory, ultimately deploying the Space Force payload into its intended orbit. The successful execution of the USSF-432 mission further highlights the deepening partnership between commercial aerospace enterprises and the United States military, demonstrating how rapid turnaround and reusable technology enhance national defence capabilities.

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