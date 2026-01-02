India: 28 States in One Toxic Grip; No Story, Just Look at What You Are Breathing Today

Air is the first need of life - more urgent than food, more basic than water. On Day 2 of the New Year, India’s air tells its own story. Only Nagaland breathes easy with a “Good” AQI of 39. Everywhere else - 28 states and Jammu & Kashmir - the readings stretch from moderate to severe, a toxic grip on a nation’s lungs.

And after months of breathing hazardous air, there are no big words left to add. The pictures themselves tell the reality - frames of AQI levels that define what you inhale each day. “Good” air quality lies between 0 and 50, where breathing is safe. From 51 to 100, marked yellow, the air is “Moderate,” acceptable but risky for the sensitive. Between 101 and 150, the orange zone, it turns “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.” Crossing 151 to 200, the red zone, the air becomes “Unhealthy” for all. At 201 to 300, the purple zone, it is “Very Unhealthy,” a health alert for everyone. Beyond 301, the maroon zone, the air is “Hazardous,” an emergency where breathing itself becomes dangerous.