Himalayas Look 'Unreal' in Stunning Picture Clicked From International Space Station

This is How Himalayas Look from Space, ISS Shares 'Breathtaking' Pictures | Image: ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) has shared a breathtaking photo of the Himalayan Mountain range as seen from space, leaving the internet awestruck. The image captures the vivid blues, browns, and whites around the towering peaks including some of the world’s highest from an extraordinary perspective above Earth.

The Himalayas, home to peaks over 7,200 metres above sea level, stretch across five countries India, Nepal, Bhutan, China, and Pakistan . Known not just for their height but also for their cultural richness and biodiversity, these mountains are a popular destination for trekkers and nature lovers.

The photo taken from space highlights the majestic snow-capped mountains contrasted against rocky terrain and deep valleys. Social media users called the photo “unreal” and “jaw-dropping.”

One user commented, “Wow, the Himalayas from space are unreal! Makes you wonder what other jaw-dropping views are up there.”

Another user praised the shot and wrote, “Awesome shot.” A third viewer compared it to the experience on the ground and said, “It’s more breathtaking on the ground.”

A Fourth user added, “God is great with His creations.”

This isn't the first time the ISS has captured the Himalayas from above. In earlier posts, satellite images of iconic peaks like Mount Everest and K2 have been shared, each time sparking global admiration for Earth's natural wonders.

Himalayas Image Shared by ISS in 2017