Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 15:20 IST

This Tiny Male Fish Can Generate Sound as Loud as a Gunshot, Researchers Stunned

Traditionally found in the mainstream of Myanmar, this tiny fish generates sound through vibrations from its swim bladder

Danionella cerebrum
Danionella cerebrum is a tiny fish that can generate sound as loud as a gunshot | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Researchers have revealed an interesting fact about the male Danionella cerebrum, a tiny fish almost the size of a human fingernail possesses the capability to produce sounds as loud as a gunshot.

Experts from Berlin's Charité University unraveled this mystery, stating that the fish employs a unique sound production system featuring drumming cartilage, a specialised rib, and fatigue-resistant muscle.

Advertisement

Traditionally found in the mainstream of Myanmar, this tiny fish generates sound through vibrations from its swim bladder, a gas-filled organ responsible for buoyancy control, driven by the rhythmic contractions of the specialised "drumming" muscles, the paper states.

However, as per experts, the sound production mechanism of the pulses produced by the male fish, boasts the smallest known brain among vertebrates and remains elusive, as the swim bladder related to the muscle mechanisms does not offer a plausible explanation for the origin of this sound.

Advertisement

This allows the Danionella cerebrum to accelerate the drumming cartilage at extreme forces, generating rapid and loud pulses.

The study highlights, "Understanding this extraordinary adaptation expands our knowledge of animal motion and highlights the remarkable diversity of propulsion mechanisms across species, contributing to our broader understanding of evolutionary biology and biomechanics."

Advertisement

Upon release, the rib strikes the swim bladder, which creates a distinctive drumming sound. Notably, the rib is considerably harder in males, denoting why females do not produce such sounds.

However, the scientists have not determined the exact purpose of the fish's loud sounds, they suggested potential roles such as aiding navigation in murky waters that serve as an aggressive tactic employed by males to ward off competition.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

a day ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prime Minister Modi to Chair Council of Ministers Meeting on Sunday

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  2. Espresso Makeup To Cherry Cola Lip, Makeup Trends Named After Food

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | BJP Slams Congress Over Bengaluru Cafe Blast Probe

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Inside Floral-themed Dreamy Decor At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Venue

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. BJP Eyes Third Consecutive Term in Ladakh

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo