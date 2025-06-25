'Tiranga On My Shoulder ': Shubhanshu Shukla's First Words From Space As He Makes History With Axiom-4 Launch

It translates to “Namaskar my dear Indians. 41 years later we've returned to space. What an amazing ride it has been. We're orbiting the earth at 750 km per hour. I have the Tiranga on my shoulder, telling me I’m not alone, all of you are with me. This is not the start of my journey to the ISS, this is the start of India's human space program. I want all Indians to be part of this journey, you should be proud and be excited. Come, let's begin Bharat's human space journey together. Dhanyawaad, Jai hind, Jai bharat.’