Historic! 'Vande Mataram Now In Orbit': PM Modi's Handwritten Postcard Soars Into Space Aboard Skyroot's Vikram-1

Sriharikota: In a deeply symbolic and emotional moment following the successful maiden orbital flight of Vikram-1, Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana shared the historic news with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring, "Vande Mataram is in orbit now."

The statement marks the triumph of "Mission Aagaman" (Arrival), which lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Saturday. Beyond the highly advanced commercial and technological payloads seamlessly deployed into Low Earth Orbit, the seven-storey-tall rocket carried a unique emotional anchor: a handwritten postcard personally penned and signed by Prime Minister Modi, bearing the national slogan "Vande Mataram."

A handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi bearing the words "Vande Mataram" is set to travel to space aboard Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket during its first orbital test flight.

Skyroot, India's first private space company, revealed that the postcard will be among the payloads carried aboard Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 as part of Mission Aagaman, adding a symbolic element to a flight that represents a major milestone for India's growing private space industry.

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"Among the payloads on Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 is something truly special, a handwritten postcard from Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with the words, 'Vande Mataram'," Skyroot Aerospace said in a post on X.