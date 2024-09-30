Published 08:53 IST, September 30th 2024
SpaceX Crew-9 Arrives at ISS: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Welcome New Ride Home | Video
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore welcome SpaceX Crew-9, which has arrived at the ISS to facilitate their return home in February 2025.
- Science News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
SpaceX Crew-9 Arrives at ISS: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Welcome New Ride Home | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:02 IST, September 30th 2024