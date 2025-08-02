Watch: Axiom-4 Spaceflight Video Captures 'One Year Journey Into A Few Minutes', Shubhanshu Shukla Says 'Dreams Of A Billion Hearts'

Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) became the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's mission in 1984. Shukla was part of the 4-member Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, which lasted for 20 days.

Commander Peggy Whitson, an Axiom Space employee and former NASA astronaut; and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, a European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut from Poland, and Tibor Kapu, representing the Hungarian Space Office joined Shukla on this spaceflight.

In a new video shared by Shukla, he recounted his time from take off to the moments he spent on board the ISS and eventual touch down on Earth. The video showed the Axiom-4 crew preparing for the take-off, as three of them onboard were on their first spaceflight.

Kapu said, "When I think or feel about having the flag on my left shoulder. I want Hungarian people to know, we did this. We were able to achieve this. I am proud and I want them to be proud."

Wiśniewski shared, "Its an amazing feeling to be in the orbit for the first time. I looked out of the window for the first time and the view was fabulous." Shubhanshu said, "Wow, what a ride it was. When the ride started, it was something... We were getting pushed back into the sea. It was an amazing ride. Suddenly, nothing. It was an amazing feeling."

As Axiom-4 crew reached space, they were welcomed onboard the International Space Station. The ISS team congratulated the others on their first space flight.

Shubhanshu said, "I travelled to space with the dreams of a billion hearts with me. I want them to live this journey as I feel it is equally their journey as it is mine. I feel that that this is truly the journey of an entire nation."

During the Axiom-4 mission, they performed 60+ research activities and 23 outreach events. In 20 mission days, the crew orbited the Earth 320 times and covered 8,400,000 miles of spaceflight. The Axiom-4 crew returned to Houston, US on July 15 and received a warm welcome from their families and others.

Shubanshu Shukla performs research onboard the ISS | Image: Instagram