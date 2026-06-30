Watch: Taal Volcano In Philippines Erupts Again, Sends Steam and Ash 450 Metres Into the Sky

A fresh phreatomagmatic eruption shook Taal Volcano in the Philippines on Tuesday morning, marking the fourth time the volcano has erupted this month alone, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

What Happened on Tuesday

The eruption began at 7:13 a.m. and lasted around four minutes, sending a dense column of material roughly 450 metres above the Main Crater before it dispersed into the sky. Despite the activity, Phivolcs has kept Alert Level 1 in place, which signals low-level unrest rather than an imminent major eruption.

Footage released by the agency shows a thick, grayish-white plume of steam and volcanic gas bursting upward from the centre of Taal's crater lake, rising almost straight up before fanning out into the cloudy sky above. The normally calm, pale blue lake visibly churns at the base of the plume, framed by the crater's steep, rocky walls.

Understanding a Phreatomagmatic Eruption

This type of eruption occurs when rising magma makes direct contact with water. The intense heat instantly converts the water into steam, triggering a forceful blast that hurls steam, ash and volcanic debris into the air. It differs from a phreatic eruption, which is fuelled purely by steam from heated groundwater. Because a phreatomagmatic eruption involves actual magma alongside water, it tends to be more violent and explosive.

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Tuesday's blast follows three earlier eruptions this month- a two-minute event on June 4, a four-minute one on June 5, and a brief one-minute eruption on June 6 - showing a pattern of repeated, short-lived bursts rather than one sustained eruption.

Still Active, Even at Low Alert

Phivolcs has cautioned that Alert Level 1 should not be mistaken as a sign the volcano has gone quiet. The agency noted that sudden steam-driven blasts, minor phreatomagmatic eruptions, light ashfall, and hazardous volcanic gas emissions remain possible at any time on Taal Volcano Island, which sits within Taal Lake itself.

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Over the past 24 hours, the volcano released 881 metric tons of sulfur dioxide, with gas plumes climbing as high as 1,500 metres and drifting southeast. On a more reassuring note, no volcanic earthquakes, volcanic smog, or unusual upwelling of hot fluids were detected in the crater lake during the latest monitoring window.

The Philippines' Bigger Volcanic Picture

Taal's repeated activity is a reminder of just how seismically exposed the Philippines is. Phivolcs monitors 24 active volcanoes out of more than 300 volcanoes scattered across the archipelago. The country sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, the massive horseshoe-shaped belt circling the Pacific Ocean where the majority of the planet's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions take place.

Other well-known active volcanoes monitored by the agency include Mayon in Albay, known for its near-perfect cone shape, and Kanlaon in Negros, which has erupted dozens of times over the past two centuries. Kanlaon alone has erupted 25 times since 1866, typically producing smaller phreatic explosions and localized ash falls. Mount Pinatubo, whose catastrophic 1991 eruption remains one of the largest volcanic events of the 20th century, is also part of this active network.