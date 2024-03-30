Advertisement

Paris: Heaping praise on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its recent accomplishments in space – especially in Lunar exploration, Director General of European Space Agency (ESA), Josef Aschbacher, said that it was 'astonishing'.

A day after the ESA hosted its 323rd Council meeting in Paris which was attended by ISRO Chairman S Somanath, Aschbacher posted an appreciation post on X.

Advertisement

What India is accomplishing in space – especially in Lunar exploration – is astonishing.



We hosted @isro's Chairman, Dr. S. Somanath at ESA Council today. It was a milestone occasion for Delegates to learn more about current and future plans for ESA-ISRO cooperation. The… pic.twitter.com/tvCiWj08TL — Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) March 27, 2024

He tweeted, “ What India is accomplishing in space – especially in Lunar exploration – is astonishing (sic).”

Advertisement

ESA Member States met in Paris for the 323rd session of the ESA Council on 26 and 27 March 2024. The European scientist also highlighted that the importance of reinforcing ties and deepening cooperation with international partners cannot be underestimated.

Aschbacher further wrote, “We hosted @isro's Chairman, Dr. S. Somanath at ESA Council today. It was a milestone occasion for Delegates to learn more about current and future plans for ESA-ISRO cooperation. The strategic importance of strengthening ties and deepening cooperation with international partners cannot be underestimated. “

Advertisement

Furthermore, sharing visuals from the meeting between ISRO chairman and the ESA Director, astronaut Thomas Pesquet expressed that they witnessed enthusiastic exchanges between the two leaders.

"Very proud to welcome ISRO chairman Shri. S. Somanath at ESA HQ in Paris yesterday, with our director Josef Aschbacher. Enthusiastic exchanges between the two men, and abounding cooperation opportunities between the two organisations. Let's co-travel to space together!," he posted on X.

