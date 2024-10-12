sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Science News /
  • What’s Behind the Northern Lights that Dazzled the Sky Farther South than Normal

Published 11:31 IST, October 12th 2024

What’s Behind the Northern Lights that Dazzled the Sky Farther South than Normal

Another in a series of unusually strong solar storms hitting Earth produced stunning skies full of pinks, purples, greens and blues farther south than normal.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
What’s Behind the Northern Lights that Dazzled the Sky Farther South than Normal
What’s Behind the Northern Lights that Dazzled the Sky Farther South than Normal | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:31 IST, October 12th 2024