Published 11:31 IST, October 12th 2024
What’s Behind the Northern Lights that Dazzled the Sky Farther South than Normal
Another in a series of unusually strong solar storms hitting Earth produced stunning skies full of pinks, purples, greens and blues farther south than normal.
- Science News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
What’s Behind the Northern Lights that Dazzled the Sky Farther South than Normal | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:31 IST, October 12th 2024