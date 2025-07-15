Don’t Miss It! When and Where to Watch India's Space Star Shubhanshu Shukla’s Return To Earth After 18 Days From ISS

When and Where to Watch India's Space Star Shubhanshu Shukla’s Return To Earth | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to Earth today on Tuesday, July 15, marking the end of his 18-day space mission as part of Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission.

He was joined by three other astronauts: Peggy Whitson (USA), Slawosz Uznanski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), as they conducted science experiments and lived in microgravity aboard the ISS.

When Will Shubhanshu Shukla Return?

Shubhanshu Shukla began his journey back to Earth on Monday, July 14, when the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule “Grace” undocked from the ISS at 4:45 PM IST.

The capsule is scheduled to splash down today, Tuesday, July 15, at around 3:01 PM IST, near the coast of California in the Pacific Ocean.

Where Will Shubhanshu Shukla and Crew Dragon Land?

The splashdown is expected in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of California, USA, although alternate splashdown zones such as the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Ocean are kept ready based on weather conditions.

A SpaceX recovery team will reach the capsule immediately after landing to assist the crew and begin recovery procedures.

Where to Watch Shubhanshu Shukla's Return Journey Live?

You can watch the full return journey live online through various official platforms. Here’s the schedule and where to tune in:

Hatch Closure: 4:30 AM EDT / 2:00 PM IST – Live on NASA+

Undocking: 7:05 AM EDT / 4:35 PM IST – Live on NASA+, Axiom Space, and SpaceX.com

Descent and Splashdown: 3:01 PM IST – Live on Axiom Space and SpaceX

Note: Timings may shift slightly due to weather or mission conditions.

What Are Part of the 7-Day Rehab Measures for Shubhanshu Shukla?

After landing, Shubhanshu Shukla will undergo a 7-day rehabilitation program to help his body recover from the effects of living in microgravity.

These measures include:

Medical evaluations to monitor heart rate, blood pressure, and body coordination

Physical therapy to regain muscle strength and balance

Hydration and nutrition monitoring to stabilize body function

Motion and balance training to counter space-induced dizziness

Sleep pattern adjustment to adapt to Earth’s day-night cycle

Psychological check-ins to assess mental well-being after extended space travel

Fitness reconditioning to help restore full physical mobility

These steps are essential, as astronauts returning from space often experience temporary weakness, muscle loss, and balance issues due to the lack of gravity.

Proud Moment for India

Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission was initially planned for 14 days but was extended to 18 days, allowing more time for international collaboration and scientific research.

With Axiom-4 mission, he becomes the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

Before leaving the ISS, Shukla shared an emotional message.