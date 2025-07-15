Don’t Miss It! When and Where to Watch India's Space Star Shubhanshu Shukla’s Return To Earth After 18 Days From ISS

Updated 15 July 2025 at 10:07 IST
New Delhi: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to Earth today on Tuesday, July 15, marking the end of his 18-day space mission as part of Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission.
He was joined by three other astronauts: Peggy Whitson (USA), Slawosz Uznanski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), as they conducted science experiments and lived in microgravity aboard the ISS.
Shubhanshu Shukla began his journey back to Earth on Monday, July 14, when the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule “Grace” undocked from the ISS at 4:45 PM IST.
The capsule is scheduled to splash down today, Tuesday, July 15, at around 3:01 PM IST, near the coast of California in the Pacific Ocean.
The splashdown is expected in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of California, USA, although alternate splashdown zones such as the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Ocean are kept ready based on weather conditions.
A SpaceX recovery team will reach the capsule immediately after landing to assist the crew and begin recovery procedures.
You can watch the full return journey live online through various official platforms. Here’s the schedule and where to tune in:
Hatch Closure: 4:30 AM EDT / 2:00 PM IST – Live on NASA+
Undocking: 7:05 AM EDT / 4:35 PM IST – Live on NASA+, Axiom Space, and SpaceX.com
Descent and Splashdown: 3:01 PM IST – Live on Axiom Space and SpaceX
Note: Timings may shift slightly due to weather or mission conditions.
After landing, Shubhanshu Shukla will undergo a 7-day rehabilitation program to help his body recover from the effects of living in microgravity.
Medical evaluations to monitor heart rate, blood pressure, and body coordination
Physical therapy to regain muscle strength and balance
Hydration and nutrition monitoring to stabilize body function
Motion and balance training to counter space-induced dizziness
Sleep pattern adjustment to adapt to Earth’s day-night cycle
Psychological check-ins to assess mental well-being after extended space travel
Fitness reconditioning to help restore full physical mobility
These steps are essential, as astronauts returning from space often experience temporary weakness, muscle loss, and balance issues due to the lack of gravity.
Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission was initially planned for 14 days but was extended to 18 days, allowing more time for international collaboration and scientific research.
With Axiom-4 mission, he becomes the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984.
Before leaving the ISS, Shukla shared an emotional message.
“India still looks better than the whole world,” he said while thanking ISRO, NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX for the opportunity.
Published 15 July 2025 at 10:03 IST