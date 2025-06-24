Who is Jahnavi Dangeti? The 23-Year-Old Andhra Girl Set to Fly to Space in 2029

Who is Jahnavi Dangeti? The 23-Year-Old Set to Fly to Space in 2029 | Image: X

Jahnavi Dangeti, a 23-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, has made history as the first Indian to complete NASA’s prestigious astronaut program.

She has been selected to join the Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) program with Titans Space and will travel to space in 2029 as part of a mission that will include a five-hour orbital flight.

A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Jahnavi is excited about the opportunity and shared her gratitude on Instagram, saying she is both honored and thrilled.

This mission will feature three hours of zero gravity, and during the flight, Jahnavi and her fellow crew members will orbit the Earth twice, witnessing two sunrises and two sunsets.

The mission, set for 2029, will be led by retired NASA astronaut Colonel William McArthur Jr., who now serves as the Chief Astronaut for Titans Space. Jahnavi has been recognized for her active involvement in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and space research.

In addition to her impressive academic background, Jahnavi has undergone training in zero gravity, high-altitude missions, space suit operations, and planetary simulations. She also holds the distinction of being the first Indian selected for NASA’s International Air and Space Program.

Jahnavi has always been passionate about space exploration and has participated in various space-related activities. She has delivered lectures for ISRO’s educational programs, addressed students at leading institutions like NITs, and actively contributed to global conferences on planetary science and space travel sustainability.

She is also the youngest foreign analog astronaut chosen for Space Iceland’s geology training and contributed to the discovery of an asteroid as part of the International Astronomical Search Collaboration.

She is set to undergo extensive astronaut training from 2026 through Titans Space’s ASCAN program, which will include training on spacecraft systems, flight simulations, and medical evaluations.