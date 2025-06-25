World's Largest Digital Camera Snaps 14 GB Photo With 1 Crore Galaxies | See Photo

The Cosmic Treasure Chest, taken at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile | Image: Rubin Observatory

In a groundbreaking advancement for astronomy, the world's largest digital camera has captured its first deep-space image, a single image that holds a staggering 1 crore galaxies. The massive 14-gigabyte photo, nicknamed The Cosmic Treasure Chest, was taken using the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), an 8.4-meter-wide telescope based at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. The stunning photo was made using over 1,100 images.

The World’s Most Powerful Digital Camera

Behind the lens is a cutting-edge camera that has been in the making for two decades. The Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) Camera is the world’s largest digital camera that contains 189 individual image sensors that together form a 3.2 gigapixel imaging system. The full-resolution photo, which is 14.1 gigabytes, is 97,943 by 51,536 pixels, or 5.05 gigapixels.

A portion of the massive image. Credits: Rubin Observatory.

To put it into perspective, a typical smartphone camera is 12 to 50 megapixels, making the LSST camera about 64 times more powerful. Each image taken by this camera is about 5.5 gigapixels and takes up 14 gigabytes of data.

Why Is This Important?

The LSST camera will photograph the visible southern sky every three nights for a decade, collecting more data in its first year than all previous ground-based optical surveys combined. It will chart billions of galaxies, monitoring their formation and evolution to provide insights into unanswered questions like dark matter.

A portion of the massive image. Credits: Rubin Observatory.

Additionally, its wide captures will enable astronomers to detect asteroids and other near-Earth objects. In its first run, the Rubin Observatory was also able to identify 2,104 previously unknown asteroids including seven near-Earth objects, none of which pose any threats. This represents a significant leap in asteroid discovery