Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed BJP workers to put in the rigours for 100 days to ensure a thumping win for the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing party supporters, PM Modi said that for the BJP, 370 was not just a figure that it should set sights on achieving in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but it would be their way of paying tribute to saffron ideologue and one of the party's founders, Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Prime Minister Modi said women are not just 'voters' for the BJP but are 'mothers and sisters' who would shower their electoral blessings on the party in the general elections in support and acknowledgement of the work done by the NDA government for them.