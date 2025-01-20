VIDEO: These Illegal Immigrants Pose a Major Nuisance: Yashvardhan Azad

Mumbai police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing case of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who has been identified as an illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator. Initially, the suspect was identified as Bijoy Das from West Bengal. However, in court, he claimed his name to be Mohammed Shoriful Shehzad. The investigation is currently in its early stages, and authorities are working to verify his identity and uncover the motives behind the attack. If the suspect’s claims are proven true, this incident could have significant implications for national security and societal safety. The case raises concerns about how security systems could allow an infiltrator to access a high-profile celebrity's residence. It also sparks debate over whether India's reliance on cheap labor is inadvertently compromising its internal safety, pointing to larger issues surrounding illegal immigration and border control.