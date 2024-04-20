Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi speaks to Arnab on Iran vs Israel

Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi speaks to Arnab Goswami on Iran vs Israel conflict on the Nation Wants To Know | Biggest World Exclusive

The tensions between Iran and Israel have been on a high since an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. In the Biggest World Exclusive, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami talks to Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi on the ongoing crisis between Iran and Israel. Pahlavi also discusses why Iran needs a regime change at this moment and how the democracies of the world should support Iranian civil moments. From the ongoing crisis to the history of Iran vs Israel conflict, the Crown Prince of Iran reveals his views in this tell-all interview | Nation Wants To Know